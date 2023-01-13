New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Additional $35.2 Million For Cybersecurity

Governor Hochul disclosed $35.2 million in new financing for cybersecurity improvements across the whole state of New York in a news release earlier this week.

New York Governor. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

It's the most recent action in Hochul's campaign to strengthen New York's cybersecurity, which also saw Colin Ahern appointed as the city's first-ever chief cyber officer. Cybercrime is a worldwide annoyance that is becoming more prevalent.

There appears to be a new report of a significant data breach at a hospital organization, telecommunications provider, or other organization every other week. Today, almost every element of our life is monitored, cataloged, and then sold to the highest bidder.

As part of the 2023 State of the State, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $35.2 million in new funding to support cybersecurity improvements across the state, including the expansion of shared services to local governments that assist in identifying security gaps that could be exploited by an adversary.

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will establish the first-ever specialized industrial control system assessment team to help protect critical infrastructure and manufacturing systems across the state and make those systems more resilient to cyberattacks, building on the nation's leading legislation recently signed by the Governor to protect against cyber threats to the State's energy grid.

The Historic $61.9 Million Commitment In The FY 2023

Building on Governor Hochul's historic $61.9 million commitment to cybersecurity in the FY 2023 Budget, this $35.2 million increase.

The state of New York is a target for cyberattacks and other cyber threats, and the frequency, magnitude, and impact of these occurrences continue to rise due to the state's leadership in the financial, energy, transportation, health care, semiconductors, and other crucial industries.

Over 3,600 state, local, and tribal governments countrywide have been attacked since 2017, and ransomware attacks—in which hackers hold data and systems hostage—rose 13% nationally in 2021.

