NYC Airports And Passengers Were Affected By FAA Computer Failure

Early on Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a grounding order for all leaving aircraft due to a computer breakdown, which resulted in thousands of flight delays and cancellations across the United States.

JFK Airport. Photo by Jimmy Pierce From Flickr

The delays spread from coast to coast into the evening. It was the first nationwide ground stop since 9/11.

According to a senior official briefed on the internal inquiry, the ground halt and FAA system problems on Wednesday morning seem to have been the consequence of an error that happened during regularly scheduled system maintenance.

Replaced One File With Another

Unaware of the error Tuesday, the official claimed that an engineer "replaced one file with another."

The FAA personnel worked furiously to determine what went wrong as the systems started to exhibit issues and ultimately failed. The mistaken engineer was unaware of what had happened.

Redundancies would have likely prevented the cascading failures if the FAA's new NOTAM system had been in place. Nothing could stop the outages with the outdated system in place. By 9 a.m., it was all over, but the harm had already been done.

According to the flight tracking service FlightAware, more than 9,000 domestic flights were delayed as of Wednesday evening. Domestically, there were 1,300 cancellations.

Many Airports Were Crowded With Travelers Including JFK

Travelers in the Tri-State region were affected. 33% of flights at JFK were delayed, and the gates were crowded with perplexed travelers. At LaGuardia, where 46% of planes were delayed, the situation was identical.

Passengers who were impacted received travel waivers from United Airlines, which has a hub at Newark Liberty International Airport and halted all flights prior to the FAA's statewide ground stop order.

According to experts, the NOTAM system hasn't really failed in decades. According to David Slotnick, an expert in the airline business, there is a compelling reason why it has never been replaced.