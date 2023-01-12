A Computer Failure Paralyzes US Air Travel

Because a computer system does not accept new warnings, no flights are currently allowed to take off in the USA. Over 1,000 flights have already been delayed.

No flights are currently allowed to take off. Photo by formulanone From Flickr

The NOTAM system, the abbreviation for Notice to Air Missions, is normally used to distribute short-term notifications for aviation. Pilots learn about closed runways, flocks of birds, or other obstacles that could endanger air traffic safety. In the course of the morning, however, the system in the USA failed, which is why the US aviation authority FAA no longer allowed any further starts. More than 100 flights are said to have been stopped altogether, and more than 1,000 at least delayed.

This does not only affect flights within the USA. Since NOTAMs cannot currently be transmitted to any US airport, flights from the USA to other countries also have to remain on the ground. According to Reuters, at least Lufthansa and Air France are not suspending their flights to the United States, probably hoping that the problems will be resolved by the time they arrive. Flights already in the air may also continue on their way.

The FAA is currently announcing via Twitter that it is beginning to issue take-off clearances again, but only for a few airports for the time being. Progress is being made to restore service. It is also possible, as planned, to return to regular operations at 9:00 a.m. ET (Eastern Time, 3:00 p.m. CET). The failure was reported by NOTAM at 6:19 ET (12:19 CET), and shortly afterward the FAA announced that the system had been restarted. The Flightradar24 portal has published images on Twitter that show a significantly lower number of flights carried out.

Computer failures often cause disruptions

Like all other areas of daily life, aviation is heavily dependent on computers. This always causes problems and failures, whether with the airlines or the air traffic control. The FAA has meanwhile lifted the ban on take-off, which they announced on Twitter.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!