The Next Weed Dispensary In NYC Is Opening At The Union Square By The Union Square Travel Agency

When New York City's first legal recreational cannabis dispensary debuted in December, the city was ecstatic. The Union Square Travel Agency is a new one on our radar that is poised to make its debut.

Weed Dispensary.

The new store at 835 Broadway is a former Chase Bank located in the East Village on the corner of Broadway and East 13th Street, across from the Union Square Subway Station (and at the start of the annual NYC Cannabis Parade).

The Dispensary Will Donate 51% of Its Revenue To The Doe Fund

When it opens in February, it will donate 51% of its revenues to the Doe Fund, which helps vulnerable populations in New York City with work, housing, and access to continuing education, career training, and counseling.

The Doe Fund was one of more than a dozen NGOs and businesses to get a dispensary license in November, indicating that the city is poised to see an influx of legal recreational dispensaries. We met with Arana Hankin-Biggers and Paul Yau of Harbor Community, which will operate the business on behalf of The Doe Fund, ahead of its opening to find out what to anticipate.

According to Yau, the 5,000-square-foot area will be constructed with the customer's experience in mind. It will be a "higher velocity" store, which means it will be designed to accommodate a larger volume of consumers effortlessly, whether they come in to pick up a pre-order or speak with a budtender.

The Weed Dispensary Has a Wide Range of Products

It'll have a wide range of products—edible pens, pre-rolls, and high-quality flowers—from a broad supply, which you can help test as part of the shop's paid "Cannabis Connoisseurs" program.

Of course, like with other legal recreational dispensaries, all items will be lab tested, and feature the proper QR code including all relevant information.

According to Harbor Community, the shop will have up to 50 personnel who will help sell, educate, and create a wonderful shopping experience.

