The nurses' strike in New York City will enter its 3rd day at two hospitals

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) and two hospitals, Mount Sinai Main and Montefiore Bronx, have not yet reached a contract deal, thus the nurses' strike in New York City will go on for a third day on Wednesday.

NYSNA Nurses on climate change. Photo by maisa_nyc From Flickr

It happens after picketing resumed at four locations on Tuesday at 7 a.m. Although a deal was not achieved, discussions picked back up at Montefiore on Monday afternoon. Both parties had suggested they were close, and discussions continued on Tuesday.

Since leaving the table at one in the morning on Monday, Mount Sinai and NYSNA have not met again, and no more negotiations are planned.

There is an opportunity for a staffing ratio

The union also declared that their contracts had been authorized by Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center, and BronxCare.

After last-minute negotiations to avert the strike fell down, as many as 3,500 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and about 3,600 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan quit their jobs on Monday.

There is an opportunity for negotiation on staffing ratios, according to Frances Cartwright, RN, Ph.D, the chief nursing officer of Mount Sinai, who spoke to Eyewitness News on Tuesday afternoon.

There isn't just one ratio, but a range of ratios that point to the possibility of a breakthrough:

Members were forced to walk out

According to NYSNA, members were forced to walk out because they were caring for too many patients due to ongoing understaffing.

According to Jed Basubas, he typically sees eight to ten patients at once, which is twice the recommended quantity in the facilities where he works. Nurse practitioner Juliet Escalon admitted that she occasionally forgoes restroom breaks in order to care for patients.

The hospitals asserted that they had made the identical salary offers—totaling 19% over three years—that the union had accepted at a number of other sites where contract negotiations recently resulted in provisional agreements.

So yet, it seems as though the overall impact on the city's healthcare system is minimal. Hospitals are reportedly crowded but functioning, according to a local official.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!