New York City, NY

Data: NYC traffic fatalities decline in 2022 but stay higher than the low witnessed in 2018

Abdul Ghani

After three years of increases, traffic fatalities in New York City have begun to trend downward, although the number of citizens dying on city streets is still significantly higher than the 2018 lows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tjn7p_0k9sPxfp00
Photo of a burnt bus.Photo byHans EiskonenonUnsplash

The Department of Transportation (DOT) reported on Friday that there were 255 traffic fatalities overall on New York City streets in 2022, which was the lowest number since the implementation of Vision Zero in 2014. This was a 6.6% decrease from the 273 fatalities noted in 2021 but was still 23.8% higher than the 206 fatalities noted in 2018.

2013, The Year Before Vision Zero

In 2013, the year before Vision Zero was put into effect, there were 299 traffic fatalities in New York City. The following years saw a gradual decline in that number, which hit a low of 206 in 2018, according to the data.

Since then, though, the figures have started to trend back again, hitting 220 traffic fatalities in 2019, 242 in 2020, 273 in 2021, and then 255 in 2022.

At a time when pedestrian fatality rates nationwide have risen to a 40-year high, the department highlighted the city's efforts to resist the trend. According to official records, there were 118 pedestrian fatalities in New York City in 2022, which is a decrease of 66 fatalities from the 184 that were registered in 2013, the year before Vision Zero was put into place, and an eight down from the 126 that were reported in 2021.

Improvements In Pedestrians Safety

Officials cited initiatives to improve pedestrian safety, such as Adams' pledge in January 2022 to upgrade 1,000 intersections over the course of the year; the DOT surpassed that target and upgraded nearly 1,400 intersections in 2022.

The majority of pedestrian injuries and fatalities occur at junctions, so the department has put in place a variety of safety measures at the city's most hazardous intersections, including upgraded signals, all-way stop sign installations, daylighting, turn calming, and raised crosswalks.

The city also credited the reduction in road deaths to the 24/7 expansion of the city's school zone speed camera program in August.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NYC traffic deaths# Road rages# traffic fatalities# Department of Transportation# Vision Zero

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
5K followers

More from Abdul Ghani

Brooklyn, NY

Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1M

After being found guilty of embezzling more than $1 million to support a luxurious lifestyle, the former executive director of a New York organization is being sent to federal prison.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City

During her State of the State address on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her extensive plans to increase access to New York housing, including a suggestion that New York City is given the right to legalize basement apartments.

Read full story
30 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Airports And Passengers Were Affected By FAA Computer Failure

Early on Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a grounding order for all leaving aircraft due to a computer breakdown, which resulted in thousands of flight delays and cancellations across the United States.

Read full story

A Computer Failure Paralyzes US Air Travel

Because a computer system does not accept new warnings, no flights are currently allowed to take off in the USA. Over 1,000 flights have already been delayed. The NOTAM system, the abbreviation for Notice to Air Missions, is normally used to distribute short-term notifications for aviation. Pilots learn about closed runways, flocks of birds, or other obstacles that could endanger air traffic safety. In the course of the morning, however, the system in the USA failed, which is why the US aviation authority FAA no longer allowed any further starts. More than 100 flights are said to have been stopped altogether, and more than 1,000 at least delayed.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Next Weed Dispensary In NYC Is Opening At The Union Square By The Union Square Travel Agency

When New York City's first legal recreational cannabis dispensary debuted in December, the city was ecstatic. The Union Square Travel Agency is a new one on our radar that is poised to make its debut.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The nurses' strike in New York City will enter its 3rd day at two hospitals

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) and two hospitals, Mount Sinai Main and Montefiore Bronx, have not yet reached a contract deal, thus the nurses' strike in New York City will go on for a third day on Wednesday.

Read full story

3 Labor Union Leaders Come Out Against Hector LaSalle At The Capitol

Gov. Kathy Hochul has persisted in aggressively defending Justice Hector LaSalle in the face of mounting criticism of her selection as the chief judge of the Court of Appeals. But because of her steadfast stance, she now finds herself at odds with some of her staunchest labor allies.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Colorado will stop busing migrants in response to mayors of New York and Chicago

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced in a news statement that the state will no longer send immigrants to New York and Chicago. Following days of open debate on which city should be in charge of assisting the flow of migrants, Polis and the mayors of the two cities — New York's Eric Adams and Chicago's Lori Lightfoot — reached a decision.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Education Councils Election 2023-2025: New York education councils give parents a chance to Elect representatives

For the 2023–2025 period, elections are now being held for community and citywide education councils, including CEC 31 on Staten Island. Elections for the 325 elected members of education councils, which are chosen every two years to serve terms that begin on July 1, are now taking place.

Read full story
1 comments
Albany, NY

NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New York

Progressive politicians in Albany have teamed up with a group of anti-surveillance activists in an effort to stop the spread of "Big Brother" as government and corporate surveillance permeate more aspects of daily life.

Read full story
63 comments
New York City, NY

MTA Reopens Bathrooms at Nine Subway Stations in New York City

After years of closures, the MTA will reopen restrooms at nine subway stations on Monday, the agency announced, providing relief to commuters. The facilities at least one station in each borough will reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began, and in the meantime, the commercial hubs were given fresh paint jobs, tiling, and lighting, as well as motion-activated faucets and hand dryers.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

At Least 9,000 NYC Nurses From 4 Different Hospitals Threaten To Strike By Monday

Starting early this coming week, over 9,000 nurses from four hospitals in New York City might be on the picket line. Many nurses will go on strike if a deal is not struck by 6 a.m. on Monday. They are seeking greater pay and safe staffing.

Read full story
1 comments

A New NY State Law Bans On Selling Certain Laundry Detergents And Personal Care Products

Several well-known laundry detergents are now prohibited from being sold in New York State under a newly enacted regulation, but you may still find them on store shelves. A legal cap on the quantity of a chemical that may cause cancer has been set by the New York State Department of Conservation in numerous well-known cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic goods.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City's Green Trees And Plants Absorb Most of The Vehicle Emissions

According to recent research, the New York metro area's trees, bushes, and grasses absorb as much carbon dioxide during many summer days as are produced by all vehicles combined, including cars, buses, and trucks.

Read full story
11 comments

Kevin McCarthy Defeats GOP Opposition And Wins Vote For House Speaker on The Fifteenth Ballot

Following a turbulent week that put the new GOP majority's ability to rule to the test, Republican Kevin McCarthy was chosen House speaker on an unprecedented post-midnight 15th ballot early on Saturday. McCarthy overcame holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreements

As a potential nursing strike looms, New York City hospitals are putting up extremely thorough contingency plans. The union for NYC nurses said on Thursday that it has tentatively reached contracts with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Authorities Have Seized Around 2 Million Tablets of Fentanyl In New York City

Over the past year, federal authorities in New York City have captured a record amount of Fentanyl, which is equivalent to three times the state's population. Overdoses have grown along with drug seizure rates. According to authorities, 2,300 people in the New York City region alone have overdosed and died in the past year.

Read full story
Staten Island, NY

Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus Stop

The Port Richmond bus stop brawl that resulted in the suspension of an NYPD officer will be discussed during Mayor Eric Adams' visit to the Staten Island school. The mayor announced that he would be inviting local leaders to join him at I.S. 51 in Port Richmond, the school where the students involved in the brawl were identified by City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore), although the details of the visit were not immediately clear.

Read full story
9 comments
Staten Island, NY

NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young Girl

The NYPD has suspended an officer after reviewing a video that appeared to show him hitting a young girl while attempting to restrain her sibling during a street brawl in Staten Island.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy