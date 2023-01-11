Data: NYC traffic fatalities decline in 2022 but stay higher than the low witnessed in 2018

After three years of increases, traffic fatalities in New York City have begun to trend downward, although the number of citizens dying on city streets is still significantly higher than the 2018 lows.

Photo of a burnt bus. Photo by Hans Eiskonen on Unsplash

The Department of Transportation (DOT) reported on Friday that there were 255 traffic fatalities overall on New York City streets in 2022, which was the lowest number since the implementation of Vision Zero in 2014. This was a 6.6% decrease from the 273 fatalities noted in 2021 but was still 23.8% higher than the 206 fatalities noted in 2018.

2013, The Year Before Vision Zero

In 2013, the year before Vision Zero was put into effect, there were 299 traffic fatalities in New York City. The following years saw a gradual decline in that number, which hit a low of 206 in 2018, according to the data.

Since then, though, the figures have started to trend back again, hitting 220 traffic fatalities in 2019, 242 in 2020, 273 in 2021, and then 255 in 2022.

At a time when pedestrian fatality rates nationwide have risen to a 40-year high, the department highlighted the city's efforts to resist the trend. According to official records, there were 118 pedestrian fatalities in New York City in 2022, which is a decrease of 66 fatalities from the 184 that were registered in 2013, the year before Vision Zero was put into place, and an eight down from the 126 that were reported in 2021.

Improvements In Pedestrians Safety

Officials cited initiatives to improve pedestrian safety, such as Adams' pledge in January 2022 to upgrade 1,000 intersections over the course of the year; the DOT surpassed that target and upgraded nearly 1,400 intersections in 2022.

The majority of pedestrian injuries and fatalities occur at junctions, so the department has put in place a variety of safety measures at the city's most hazardous intersections, including upgraded signals, all-way stop sign installations, daylighting, turn calming, and raised crosswalks.

The city also credited the reduction in road deaths to the 24/7 expansion of the city's school zone speed camera program in August.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!