3 Labor Union Leaders Come Out Against Hector LaSalle At The Capitol

Gov. Kathy Hochul has persisted in aggressively defending Justice Hector LaSalle in the face of mounting criticism of her selection as the chief judge of the Court of Appeals.

Rally. Photo by The Nation Climate Creative Commons

But because of her steadfast stance, she now finds herself at odds with some of her staunchest labor allies.

Three union leaders gathered on Monday at the Capitol to tell the governor that she cannot rely on their support if she doesn't put things right.

A coalition of progressive organizations named The Court New York Deserves initially opposed LaSalle, a former prosecutor, and the first Latino to preside over the state's top court. 14 state senators have come out against him since his nomination.

6 Labor Unions Have Come Out Against LaSalle

Approximately six labor unions have so far come out against LaSalle, citing an opinion he participated in as an appellate judge that they deemed to be anti-labor.

LaSalle concurred with the majority in the 2015 decision in Cablevision Systems Corp. v. Communications Workers of America District 1 that two union officials could be sued by their employer for defamation. The 32BJ and AFL-CIO are two sizable and politically potent unions that are opposed to LaSalle.

United Auto Workers, International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers, Communication Workers of America, and others joined progressive senators, pro-choice campaigners, and criminal justice activists in Albany.

Hochul Thinks LaSalle Is the Greatest Choice

Hochul, for her part, has stated that she still thinks LaSalle is the greatest choice to oversee the state's judicial branch and that he will pass the confirmation procedure.

She praised LaSalle at an unrelated event at El Museo Del Barrio in Manhattan on Friday, and afterward assured the New York Post that "we'll have the assistance we need,"

Hochul went on to refer to the resistance to her choice as the Post's "character assassination" and "mischaracterizations."

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!