Colorado will stop busing migrants in response to mayors of New York and Chicago

Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced in a news statement that the state will no longer send immigrants to New York and Chicago.

Migrants. Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

Following days of open debate on which city should be in charge of assisting the flow of migrants, Polis and the mayors of the two cities — New York's Eric Adams and Chicago's Lori Lightfoot — reached a decision.

Approximately 70% of the migrants did not consider Denver to be their goal, according to Polis' announcement on January 3 that Colorado would assist in transferring migrants who landed in Denver to their "final destinations".

According to the statement, many migrants' travel plans were canceled at the time due to bad weather and a labor shortage.

Mayor Eric Adams' Response

Mayor of New York Eric Adams had reacted before Polis made that statement. Adams joined "Sid and Friends in the Morning" on 77WABC, where he informed the audience that Polis had contacted him on Monday about busing migrants out of Colorado.

The City and County of Denver have accepted 3,673 migrants since December 9 after receiving 21 migrants during the course of one night on January 4.

The city received 75, 48, and 78 migrants overnight during the following three nights.

Requested By Adams And Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Adams and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot requested in a letter to Polis on Saturday that Colorado "stop and desist shipping migrants to New York City and Chicago."

Lightfoot and Adams urged Polis to make sure that "values are lived in good times and especially in tough times," claiming that Polis was relocating migrants to cities where they lacked social support systems and family ties.

They said that resources in New York and Chicago were "at maximum capacity." According to the letter, New York City received 36,400 asylum claimants in the nine months preceding January 4 and intends to spend $1 billion in 2023 to "handle the refugee crisis."

According to the letter, 3,854 immigrants have arrived in Chicago since August 31.