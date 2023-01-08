At Least 9,000 NYC Nurses From 4 Different Hospitals Threaten To Strike By Monday

Starting early this coming week, over 9,000 nurses from four hospitals in New York City might be on the picket line.

Many nurses will go on strike if a deal is not struck by 6 a.m. on Monday. They are seeking greater pay and safe staffing.

The poor nurse-to-patient ratio is the main problem with the impending walkout. The hospitals that might be impacted by a strike if a new contract cannot be struck by the deadline are Mount Sinai, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West, and Montefiore.

Mount Sinai agreed to continue the discussion with the nurses from the New York State Nursing Association on Sunday. As the prospective strike drew nearer, hospital representatives left a negotiation session earlier this week.

'Staffing Shortages In Emergency Rooms Could Be Harmful' NYC Nurses Union

The union cites a busy emergency room at the hospitals as evidence that there are just not enough nurses. Because of staffing shortages, emergency room nurses have complained about having to care for patients in the halls while a section with more than 30 beds is left unoccupied.

During this impending strike, Mount Sinai started to move certain delicate patients, including babies who needed intensive care. Canceling non-emergency processes is one of the strike contingency strategies.

'Enforcing Staffing Ration Is a Crucial Point' The NYSNA

The NYSNA has made it apparent that enforcing staffing ratios is a crucial point of negotiation regarding its stated principal staffing concern.

Instead of a mediator providing voluntary suggestions about staffing levels, a clause in the NY-Presbyterian contract mandates enforcement of staff-to-patient ratios.

As of Thursday, the union had agreements with Richmond University Medical Center and Maimonides Health.

