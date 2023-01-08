A New NY State Law Bans On Selling Certain Laundry Detergents And Personal Care Products

Several well-known laundry detergents are now prohibited from being sold in New York State under a newly enacted regulation, but you may still find them on store shelves.

Laundry detergents. Photo by No Revisions on Unsplash

A legal cap on the quantity of a chemical that may cause cancer has been set by the New York State Department of Conservation in numerous well-known cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic goods.

The substance known as 1,4-Dioxane is made when chemicals and cleansers are produced. Due to the manner they are made, laundry detergents typically contain the highest levels of 1,4-Dioxane.

1,4-Dioxane Is Allowed In Cleaning And Personal Care Products

The maximum allowed concentration of 1,4-Dioxane in cleaning and personal care products has been reduced from 2 parts per million to 1 part per million under a new law that took effect on January 1.

Since 1,4-Dioxane is not listed on ingredient lists, it might be challenging to identify which items contain it. The only way to do this is by laboratory testing.

Recently, the website Ingredients Matter sent many well-known laundry detergents to a third-party lab for 1,4-Dioxane testing. Numerous of these detergents contain prohibited quantities of 1,4-Dioxane, according to the results of these testing.

4 Well-Known Brands Cannot Sell Their Products

The website continued by stating that of the tested detergents, four well-known brands tested well above the limit for 1,4-Dioxane, with Arm & Hammer Clean Burst having the highest concentration. The tests revealed 4.28ppm of 1,4-Dioxane, which is more than double the permitted level.

Other brands that were shown to be over the limit included Gain Original+Aroma Boost at 3.32ppm, Tide Original at 3.67ppm, and Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear at 3.44ppm.

The new rule does give producers the chance to seek a one-year waiver from compliance, provided they can demonstrate that they are making efforts to reduce the levels of 1,4-Dioxane. Uncertainty exists around which of these brands has received the waiver.

