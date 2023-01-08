New York City's Green Trees And Plants Absorb Most of The Vehicle Emissions

According to recent research, the New York metro area's trees, bushes, and grasses absorb as much carbon dioxide during many summer days as are produced by all vehicles combined, including cars, buses, and trucks.

New York. Photo by Yoav Aziz on Unsplash

Researchers were able to identify small areas of greenery in densely populated regions, such as small backyard gardens, shrubs growing in vacant lots, and individual trees littering city sidewalks, by using overhead radar images to map the city in six-inch blocks.

Larger green areas, like parks, have been the subject of earlier research, although they only make up around 10% of New York. The remainder of the landscape is also taken into account in the current study.

New York Is Not Just a Grey Box

According to coauthor and Columbia University scholar Rosn Commane, "the majority of individuals hold the misconception that New York City is just a grey box."

But just because a walkway is made of concrete doesn't mean a tree isn't also there to provide shade.

According to scientists, trees cover about 22% of New York, with shrubs and grasses making up the remaining 14%.

Almost All The Carbon Dioxide Emissions Are Absorbed By Trees And Plants

They calculated the total quantity of carbon dioxide absorbed by plants throughout the summer, when New York is at its greenest, and compared their findings to information on local carbon dioxide concentrations obtained from devices that continuously measure the atmosphere.

Researchers studied the summer of 2018 and discovered that as the city came to life in the morning, carbon dioxide levels rose. Later in the day, when plants got to work, they began to decline.

Up to 40% of New York's afternoon emissions were absorbed by vegetation, and transportation emissions were frequently totally canceled out. Environmental Research Letters, a journal, published the findings.

