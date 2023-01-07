Kevin McCarthy Defeats GOP Opposition And Wins Vote For House Speaker on The Fifteenth Ballot

Following a turbulent week that put the new GOP majority's ability to rule to the test, Republican Kevin McCarthy was chosen House speaker on an unprecedented post-midnight 15th ballot early on Saturday. McCarthy overcame holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over.

Kevin McCarthy. Photo by World Economic Forum From Flickr

McCarthy came within a few votes of taking the gavel for the new Congress after four days of arduous voting, winning over more than a dozen conservative holdouts, including the head of the chamber's Freedom Caucus.

McCarthy was just one vote away from winning the 14th round when the House reconvened for the late-night session. To address Matt Gaetz, who was seated with Lauren Boebert and other dissenters, he made his way to the rear of the room.

Although accusations and harsh words were exchanged, it seems that no actual violence was avoided. Republican Mike Rogers of Alabama once began to advance on Gaetz before being forcibly repelled by Republican Richard Hudson.

'One More Time!'

Republicans wanted to adjourn right away, but McCarthy promptly moved to change his vote to continue the meeting as his fellow Republicans yelled, "One more time!"

On the fourth long day of a tortuous stalemate that has demonstrated the strengths and fragility of American democracy, the few Republican holdouts started voting present as well, decreasing the count he needed to eventually take the gavel.

Earlier in the day, McCarthy told reporters that he thought "we'll have the votes to finish this once and for all." The shocking turn of events that day occurred as a result of McCarthy giving in to several of his critics' demands, including the restoration of a long-standing House rule that would have allowed any individual member to call for a vote to remove him from office.

