As a potential nursing strike looms, New York City hospitals are putting up extremely thorough contingency plans.

Safe Staffing. Photo by Joe Piette From Flickr

The union for NYC nurses said on Thursday that it has tentatively reached contracts with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center.

Negotiations with five other hospitals are ongoing as nurses fight for better working conditions. A tentative agreement was also previously reached with NewYork-Presbyterian.

If agreements are not reached, the 10,000 nurses have given notice that they will quit their jobs on Monday at the remaining hospitals.

Striking Is Always a Last Resort

The organization released a statement over the weekend saying, "Striking is always a last resort, but nurses say they are ready to strike if hospital administration leaves them no other option to safeguard their patients and their practice."

Officials warned that hospitals would divert the bulk of ambulances, postpone some elective surgery, and transfer patients to other hospitals if nurses went on strike on Monday.

Some of the five remaining hospitals are making significant changes as a precaution. One of the four Mount Sinai campuses in the city making those changes is Mount Sinai West. While Mount Sinai continues to negotiate, it is also preparing for the effects of any prospective nursing strikes.

Only Urgent Surgical Cases Are Being Accepted

Only urgent surgical procedures will be performed at two of Mount Sinai's three hospitals. Additionally, the hospital will start transferring and releasing "as many patients as appropriate."

The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreements, and it is specifically targeting one of them, accusing it of paying its executives about $28 million in salary, bonuses, and benefits during the height of the pandemic.

"Montefiore can scarcely cry broke," observed Nancy Hagans/RN, president of the New York State Nurses Association. As time runs out, Montefiore is one of two significant hospitals in the Bronx that are still in negotiations.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!