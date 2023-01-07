Authorities Have Seized Around 2 Million Tablets of Fentanyl In New York City

Over the past year, federal authorities in New York City have captured a record amount of Fentanyl, which is equivalent to three times the state's population.

Fentanyl Drugs. Photo by Colin Davis on Unsplash

Overdoses have grown along with drug seizure rates. According to authorities, 2,300 people in the New York City region alone have overdosed and died in the past year.

Frank Tarentino III, DEA Special Agent in Charge of the NY Division, declared that "one pill can kill."

The DEA claimed that it is seizing everything, including bags full of fentanyl-laced tablets and packages full of pure Fentanyl. Dealers conceal them in everything from dog toys to diaper boxes.

2 Million Tablets of Fentanyl Was Seized

Nearly 2 million tablets and nearly 2,000 pounds of Fentanyl were seized last year. Drugs ranging from pharmaceuticals to marijuana are being laced with it. A synthetic opioid created by humans, Fentanyl. It is easier and less expensive to create, but even a small amount can be fatal.

The dealers who lace the heroin with Fentanyl, according to special narcotics prosecutor Bridget Brennan, "do not care about the deaths at all, they have absolutely no compassion for human life."

There is a fresh issue now

To appeal to a younger user base, the dealers are producing vibrant Fentanyl pills.

There is no longer such thing as safe drug experimentation, according to the DEA and Special Narcotics Prosecutor.

According to Tarentino, "It's not OK to use because the risks are too enormous and the dangers too great."

