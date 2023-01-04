Kathy Hochul Legalized Human Composting: NY State Becomes The 6th State To Allow This Law

According to The NY Post, New York has become the most recent U.S. state to legalize human composting.

This past Saturday, December 31, NY Governor Kathy Hochul signed the measure, becoming New York the sixth U.S. state to allow it (Washington was the first to do so back in 2019), after which came Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California.

Human composting also referred to as "natural organic reduction," is the process of turning your dead corpse into the soil.

Since it reduces carbon emissions that cause the greenhouse effect, this method is actually more environmentally beneficial than burial or cremation because it allows the body to decay over a period of several weeks.

Human Composting Is More Environmental

Human composting is a more feasible choice in areas with a shortage of land for cemeteries since it removes the need to use wood and other natural resources, as is required for traditional burial.

Special above-ground facilities are used for the process.

For other environmentally conscious businesses, such as the funeral home Return Home in Washington that provides human composting, receiving NY's seal of approval was a "big step."

Some People Are Not Too Fond Of The Concept, Especially Catholic Bishops

The CEO of Return Home, Micah Truman, told The Post that his company is "very pleased" about the new authorization of human composting in New York.

This is a major development for accessible green death care across the nation. However, some people aren't too fond of the concept.

The Catholic bishops opposed the law because they believed it violated moral principles. They said that human remains should not be composted or fertilized, only vegetable scraps or eggshells.

