Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without Paying

A video that has been circulated online seems to show New York police officers giving the far-right Proud Boys free subway rides after they disrupted a drag show in Queens.

The Proud Boys are seen in the video passing through an open emergency door in front of NYPD cops at the Jackson Heights subway station in Queens. Brenna Lip, a TikTok user who claims to be a journalist, shared the video.

Since the Proud Boys members entered the Jackson Heights subway station unpaid for the $2.75 fare on December 29 after disrupting an LGBTQ celebration, there has been increasing criticism of the film.

By Tuesday, "NYPD" had become a trending topic on Twitter thanks to the video that user @LipBrenna had first shared.

The Proud Boys Are Avoiding The Fare In The Video

The question "Proud Boys don't have to pay for the fare?" is asked by Lip after pointing out that they are avoiding the fare in the video.

We're special, a member of the far-right movement replies. "I'm grateful. Consider deducting it from your taxes".

After that, Lip tries to use the emergency entrance by herself but is stopped by a police officer.

"Oh, the fare is something I have to pay for, but they don't." She addresses the officer preventing her from using the gate as she says. Is it the circumstance you're describing?

The Incident Took Place After The Drag Story Hour Event

After protesting a drag story hour event at the Jackson Heights branch of the Queens Public Library on December 29, the incident took place.

Drag Story Hour is a nationwide initiative that started in 2015. Storytellers read tales to children in bookstores, libraries, and schools while utilizing the drag aesthetic.

Proud Boys members reportedly fought with protest attendees at the protest.

