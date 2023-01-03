Kathy Hochul To Build The 800K Housing Units To Solve New York State's Housing Problem

Abdul Ghani

In her next State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul promised to build 800,000 additional housing units over the following ten years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuWv8_0k2BF7oK00
Turkish Cultural Center Dinner.Photo byKathy Hochul From Flickr

Every legislative session, the state's housing situation is a contentious topic because there are still more people who want homes than there are available.

Advocates for affordable housing and tenant organizations have cried out for state assistance, but popular housing laws like the Tenants Opportunity to Purchase Act and "good cause" eviction have failed to pass in previous years.

The contentious 421-a tax incentive scheme came to an end during the most recent legislative session, and Hochul was unable to secure enough support for its 485-w replacement.

Hochul Is Committed To Solve The Housing Problem

Hochul has restated her commitment to tackling the housing problem ahead of the upcoming legislative session and hinted at a "bold and audacious" housing strategy.

The governor's promise to boost housing over the following ten years generated a lot of interest and a lot of concerns, but the specifics of the plan are anticipated to be unveiled at the State of the State address next month.

In advance of the speech, City & State consulted experts and advocates, including Andrea Shapiro, the Met Council on Housing's director of programs and advocacy, Eric Kober, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, Vicki Been, a professor of law and the faculty director of NYU's Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy, and Moses Gates, vice president of housing and neighborhood planning at Regional Plan A.

