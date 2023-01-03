Labor Department To Mail Tax Form 1099-G To New York Residents

Abdul Ghani

According to the state Department of Labor, recipients of unemployment insurance payments in 2022 can anticipate receiving their tax statements in the mail by the end of January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Q5Pi_0k1beC1k00
Unemployment Tax form 1099-G.Photo byKelly SikkemaonUnsplash

The Labor Department will automatically mail 1099-G forms to recipients who did not want to receive them electronically in an effort to simplify the tax filing process for people who received jobless benefits. Before, recipients would need to call the organization to request a printed copy.

The state of New York urges residents to take precautions if they think they've been the victim of identity theft by filing a fraud report with the Labor Department if they received a 1099-G but did not file for benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U882A_0k1beC1k00
Screenshot of the tax form 1099-G.Photo byIRS and Labor Department

Residents of The State Must Submit The Revised Form To Authorities

When necessary, the organization will send out an amended tax form after reviewing the report.

Residents of the state must submit the revised form to the state Department of Taxation and Finance for evaluation after getting a corrected form.

People who have already reported fraud must still let the Labor Department know that they have received the tax form.

Early Tax Filers Should Wait IRS Warns

The IRS issued a warning for anyone planning to file their 2022 tax return in January or early February: You'll need to wait for "key documentation" before filing in 2023.

The IRS asked "early filers" to keep an eye out for Form 1099-K, which shows income for third-party payment networks like Venmo or PayPal, in a press release last week.

According to the agency, exercising "a little more vigilance" could save time and effort because failing to record 1099-K revenue could result in tax debt and the need to file an updated return.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Unemployment# NYC Tax Form# 1099 G Tax Form# Labor Department# NYC Tax

Comments / 2

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
4513 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

New York City, NY

At Least 9,000 NYC Nurses From 4 Different Hospitals Threaten To Strike By Monday

Starting early this coming week, over 9,000 nurses from four hospitals in New York City might be on the picket line. Many nurses will go on strike if a deal is not struck by 6 a.m. on Monday. They are seeking greater pay and safe staffing.

Read full story

A New NY State Law Bans On Selling Certain Laundry Detergents And Personal Care Products

Several well-known laundry detergents are now prohibited from being sold in New York State under a newly enacted regulation, but you may still find them on store shelves. A legal cap on the quantity of a chemical that may cause cancer has been set by the New York State Department of Conservation in numerous well-known cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic goods.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York City's Green Trees And Plants Absorb Most of The Vehicle Emissions

According to recent research, the New York metro area's trees, bushes, and grasses absorb as much carbon dioxide during many summer days as are produced by all vehicles combined, including cars, buses, and trucks.

Read full story

Kevin McCarthy Defeats GOP Opposition And Wins Vote For House Speaker on The Fifteenth Ballot

Following a turbulent week that put the new GOP majority's ability to rule to the test, Republican Kevin McCarthy was chosen House speaker on an unprecedented post-midnight 15th ballot early on Saturday. McCarthy overcame holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreements

As a potential nursing strike looms, New York City hospitals are putting up extremely thorough contingency plans. The union for NYC nurses said on Thursday that it has tentatively reached contracts with Maimonides and Richmond University Medical Center.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Authorities Have Seized Around 2 Million Tablets of Fentanyl In New York City

Over the past year, federal authorities in New York City have captured a record amount of Fentanyl, which is equivalent to three times the state's population. Overdoses have grown along with drug seizure rates. According to authorities, 2,300 people in the New York City region alone have overdosed and died in the past year.

Read full story
Staten Island, NY

Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus Stop

The Port Richmond bus stop brawl that resulted in the suspension of an NYPD officer will be discussed during Mayor Eric Adams' visit to the Staten Island school. The mayor announced that he would be inviting local leaders to join him at I.S. 51 in Port Richmond, the school where the students involved in the brawl were identified by City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore), although the details of the visit were not immediately clear.

Read full story
9 comments
Staten Island, NY

NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young Girl

The NYPD has suspended an officer after reviewing a video that appeared to show him hitting a young girl while attempting to restrain her sibling during a street brawl in Staten Island.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

New York Uber Drivers Are On Strike Against Company's Legal Action To Block Scheduled Pay Raise

In New York Uber drivers went on a 24-hour strike on Thursday to demand that the ridesharing business drop its legal action that is preventing a wage increase that was ordered by the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

Read full story
New York City, NY

As a Nurse Strike Approaches, NYC Hospitals Begin Relocating Sick Infants And Diverting Back Ambulances

Just four days remain until a potential nurses' strike at several major local hospitals in New York City, and one of the city's largest hospital systems is already beginning to take drastic action.

Read full story
10 comments
Manhattan, NY

Pharma Millionaire Who Killed Her 8-Year-Old Son, Committed Suicide In Manhattan Hotel Room

The city medical examiner determined that wealthy Gigi Jordan's death, the mother who killed her 8-year-old autistic son in a Manhattan hotel room, was a suicide after she was discovered dead in a Brooklyn home she had been renting.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Complains About Bill Neidhardt For Criticising Adams Administration

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, is urging Bill de Blasio, the former mayor, to halt his team's criticism of the present government. NYC Mayor Eric Adams.Photo byMetropolitan Transportation Authority From Flickr.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Is Tearing Hundreds Of Unwanted Outdoor Dining Sheds

The huts have been necessary for experiencing a sense of routine, but since formal indoor meals were resumed, they have created more problems than they have solved. The buildings have evolved into miniature homeless shelters, as reported by New Yorkers online and in the media at large, and they have also significantly reduced the number of parking spaces accessible across the city.

Read full story
4 comments

Kathy Hochul Legalized Human Composting: NY State Becomes The 6th State To Allow This Law

According to The NY Post, New York has become the most recent U.S. state to legalize human composting. Human Composting Law.Photo byGabriel JimenezonUnsplash. This past Saturday, December 31, NY Governor Kathy Hochul signed the measure, becoming New York the sixth U.S. state to allow it (Washington was the first to do so back in 2019), after which came Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without Paying

A video that has been circulated online seems to show New York police officers giving the far-right Proud Boys free subway rides after they disrupted a drag show in Queens. The Proud Boys are seen in the video passing through an open emergency door in front of NYPD cops at the Jackson Heights subway station in Queens. Brenna Lip, a TikTok user who claims to be a journalist, shared the video.

Read full story
159 comments

Kathy Hochul To Build The 800K Housing Units To Solve New York State's Housing Problem

In her next State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul promised to build 800,000 additional housing units over the following ten years. Turkish Cultural Center Dinner.Photo byKathy Hochul From Flickr.

Read full story
47 comments
Brooklyn, NY

First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn

In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The Strike

One of the eight hospitals in New York City where nurses are threatening to strike has reached an agreement with the union. Nurses on Strike.Photo byEhimetalor Akhere UnuabonaonUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

NY Pay Raise Made New York Lawmakers Best Paid In The Nation

A bill signed on Saturday has made New York state legislators the highest paid in the country just in time for the New Year. New York Assembly Chamber.Photo bywadester16 From Flickr.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy