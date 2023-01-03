Labor Department To Mail Tax Form 1099-G To New York Residents

According to the state Department of Labor, recipients of unemployment insurance payments in 2022 can anticipate receiving their tax statements in the mail by the end of January.

Unemployment Tax form 1099-G. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

The Labor Department will automatically mail 1099-G forms to recipients who did not want to receive them electronically in an effort to simplify the tax filing process for people who received jobless benefits. Before, recipients would need to call the organization to request a printed copy.

The state of New York urges residents to take precautions if they think they've been the victim of identity theft by filing a fraud report with the Labor Department if they received a 1099-G but did not file for benefits.

Screenshot of the tax form 1099-G. Photo by IRS and Labor Department

Residents of The State Must Submit The Revised Form To Authorities

When necessary, the organization will send out an amended tax form after reviewing the report.

Residents of the state must submit the revised form to the state Department of Taxation and Finance for evaluation after getting a corrected form.

People who have already reported fraud must still let the Labor Department know that they have received the tax form.

Early Tax Filers Should Wait IRS Warns

The IRS issued a warning for anyone planning to file their 2022 tax return in January or early February: You'll need to wait for "key documentation" before filing in 2023.

The IRS asked "early filers" to keep an eye out for Form 1099-K, which shows income for third-party payment networks like Venmo or PayPal, in a press release last week.

According to the agency, exercising "a little more vigilance" could save time and effort because failing to record 1099-K revenue could result in tax debt and the need to file an updated return.

