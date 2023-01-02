NY Pay Raise Made New York Lawmakers Best Paid In The Nation

A bill signed on Saturday has made New York state legislators the highest paid in the country just in time for the New Year.

New York Assembly Chamber. Photo by wadester16 From Flickr

A bill that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the day before her inauguration on Sunday will give members of both houses a pay raise of $32,000, for a base salary of $142,000.

Over their former income of $110,000, that represents a 29% increase. On Sunday, the law became effective.

California Was The Highest Paid State

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, California was the highest-paid state legislator before the pay increase, with an annual base salary of $119,000.

At a late-December special session, the New York state legislature approved the wage raise legislation.

However, the new salary increase has several limitations. Military pay beyond that amount, retirement benefits and investment income are still permitted.

Democrats Supported The Pay Increase

Democrats who were present in the legislature supported the pay increase and said that it was required to keep up with the expense of living.

However, some Republican legislators opposed the bill during the special session and criticized the restriction on outside income. Albany won't become better as a result of their attempt to buy political cover by enforcing a restriction on outside revenue, according to state senator George Borrello, who voted against the legislation.

According to Borrello, the restriction would deter "enterprising, successful persons with real-world experience from entering public service" or citizen legislators. State legislators last received a wage increase in 2018, which was the first boost in more than 20 years.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!