Kathy Hochul Becomes The 1st Woman Governor Inaugurated In NY State

Kathy Hochul, the first woman to be elected governor of New York, was sworn in on Sunday to begin her first elected term in office.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul. Photo by EMILY's List From Flickr

The Democrat announced her priorities as the 57th governor of New York, saying they were to boost public safety and reduce the cost of living in the state.

Hochul cited the high expense of living in his plea for making the state more accessible. Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado was also sworn in on Sunday 1st January.

In 2021 Hochul Became The First NY Woman Governor

Hochul, a 64-year-old Buffalo native, won the position she took over in 2021 when former governor Andrew Cuomo resigned by defeating Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, a Trump supporter, in the November election.

She was a former congresswoman who served as Cuomo's lieutenant governor in her career before to taking office as the Governor in August 2021.

Andrew Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment, which he denies, and resigned as a result.

YN State Enacted Some Harshest Gun Laws While Hochul Was Governor

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said her victory in November "broke the glass ceiling."

New York enacted some of the nation's harshest gun laws while she was governor, some of which are currently facing legal challenges.

After Brian Benjamin resigned as lieutenant governor in May, Delgado, a former Democratic U.S. representative who identifies as Afro-Latino, assumed the position. He expressed a desire to "get down to business" with "transparent" and "accountable" government.

