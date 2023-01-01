NY Governor Kathy Hochul Approves Pay Raise For New York Lawmakers

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York handed state legislators a $32,000 pay hike just 45 minutes before the year 2023 began.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul. Photo by New York National Guard From Flickr

The yearly basic pay for New York's 213 state legislators increased from $110,000 to $142,000 as a result of a bill that Hochul signed into law late on Saturday. This 29% rise makes them the highest-paid state legislators in the nation.

The measure Hochul adopted will also set limits on the amount of money state legislators can make outside of their roles as elected officials, with the exception of pension and investment income. The outside salary cap comes into force in 2025.

Republicans' Objection To The Salary Hike

Republicans publicly objected to the salary hike, saying it was out of touch with the rising cost of living and inflation. However, the legislation was enacted over their concerns.

Top Democrats, though, backed the decision, saying that their colleagues work hard and that lawmakers need to be paid competitively with members of the New York City Council.

In addition, many Democrats in the state Senate have indicated they will oppose Hochul's choice of Hector LaSalle as the top judge of the state Court of Appeals, prompting Hochul to approve the wage rise.

The New Bill Limits MP's Capacity To Receive Outside Compensation

The new rule will also limit MPs' capacity to receive outside compensation for the first time, restricting their private compensation to $35,000.

However, the cap won't go into effect until 2025, providing current MPs who surpass that amount of time to determine whether they want to seek reelection in 2024.

Hochul's salary, which is determined by a joint decision of the Legislature, is unaffected by the wage rise. The governor receives a $250,000 yearly compensation.

