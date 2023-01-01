New York's First Legal Weed Dispensary: Products And Prices At Housing Works Cannabis

On Thursday, the state's first legal marijuana shop opened its doors, and more than 2,000 customers were anticipated to make the first legal purchases.

First legal weed dispensary in New York. Photo by Budding . on Unsplash

At 4:20 pm, the East Village of Manhattan's Housing Works Cannabis Co., located at 750 Broadway, opened to the public. Since former governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act into law in March 2021, this is the first dispensary to open in the state.

Seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the 4,400-square-foot dispensary will be open. To enter the facility, a person must be 21 years of age or older.

After entering, identification will be checked once again, and a third time when a purchase is completed.

Currently, They Only Accept Cash

Charles King, CEO of Housing Works Cannabis Co., stated that he intends to have debit card processors operational by the first week of 2023. Currently, Housing Works Cannabis Co. only accepts cash.

The dispensary won't be able to accept credit card purchases because cannabis is still prohibited on the federal level.

By the end of February, the dispensary will carry more brands and increase its selection of products, according to King.

Products and Prices

Learn more about some of the things that are for sale below, along with their prices.

Prerolls

Customers can select between Indica, Sativa, or hybrid strains when purchasing one of Housing Works Cannabis Co.'s three kinds of pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes.

A 1g hybrid Space Queen preroll and a 1g Indica G-13 preroll are also available from Back Home Cannabis Company for $18 each.

Edibles

Housing Works Cannabis Co. now sells edibles from Florist Farms and Aryloom, two different brands. 10 10mg gummies are included in each $30 before-tax tin of gummies.

Flowers

G-13, Space Queen, and Gorilla Glue are three hybrid and Indica strains that Back Home Cannabis Company sells for $40 for 3.5g.

Vape Pens

Aryloom sells vape pens with 1g cartridges in cereal milk, pineapple, grapefruit, and blueberry for $95 and 1g disposable pens in those flavors for $45 respectively.

