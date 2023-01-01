New York Becomes The First State To Pass The Digital Fair Repair Act

Abdul Ghani

The Digital Fair Repair Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of the year, making New York the first state in the US to guarantee the right to repair and defend consumers from anticompetitive attempts to restrict the repair of electronic devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMr4D_0k07gqno00
First digital fair repair act in NYC.Photo byOnur BinayonUnsplash

According to the Digital Fair Repair Act, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) must provide independent repair providers and consumers with access to diagnostic and repair information for digital electronic parts and equipment if OEM-authorized repair providers already have access to these parts and information.

With the passage of this legislation, New York will become the first state in the union to request this data from OEMs. Due to the restricted availability of parts and tools, the lack of instructions and schematics, and the complexity of many digital products, repairs are frequently challenging to complete.

The intent of enacting the legislation is to safeguard consumers and promote competition in the digital repair industry.

The Digital Fair Repair Act

The "Digital Fair Repair Act," also known as A.7006B/S.4104A, mandates that manufacturers make diagnostic and repair information, as well as parts for the majority of digital electronic equipment, available to all the customers and independent repair businesses "on fair and reasonable conditions."

According to the bill, manufacturers won't be forced to reveal trade secrets and won't be held responsible for the harm done to a gadget by its owner or third-party repair service.

Given that it is getting harder and harder to fix consumer gadgets when they break, New York is the first state to implement a right-to-repair law. According to the legislation's backers, independent repair firms now have an equal playing field. It lessens e-waste as well.

Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator.

