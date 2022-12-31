Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9

The strike, which is expected to start on January 9 unless a contract agreement can be reached before then, is anticipated to involve some 16,000 nurses.

NYC Nurses Plan To Strike. Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

New York-Presbyterian, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Montefiore, Maimonides BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center are the eight hospitals affected.

According to the union, this is so the hospitals can get ready.

Nurses are requesting for conversation

Prior to the deadline, they are requesting additional conversations.

As COVID, RSV, and the flu spread widely, nurses claim that hospitals are understaffed and are not providing enough care for their patients. Nearly 99% of nurses who participated in the NYSNA voted in favor of the strike last week.

According to the organization, hospitals have raised their prices for medical services without compensating nurses fairly for their efforts during the pandemic or replacing staffing shortfalls.

List of 8 hospitals

Starting on January 9, over 16,000 nurses will walk out of the following hospitals:

NewYork-Presbyterian

Montefiore

Mount Sinai Hospital

Mount Sinai Morningside and West

Maimonides

BronxCare

Richmond University Medical Center

Flushing Hospital Medical Center

In an effort to strike a deal, the union said they will continue to bargain until January 9. On Saturday, their contracts expire.

Nurses are requesting safe staffing levels

The Richmond University Medical Center has a policy of not commenting publicly on negotiations, according to Alexander Lutz, a spokesman for the institution. He added, "other than to say that we appreciate all of our nurses at Richmond University Medical Center and thank them for the care they provide to every single one of our patients each and every day."

In light of the "Tripledemic," the nurses have been requesting what they refer to as safe staffing levels, fair compensation, no reductions in their health coverage, and health and safety protections.

Additionally, they demand community advantages like support for initiatives that seek out and train nurses from the areas they serve.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!