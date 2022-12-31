Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's Eve

Have any celebrations planned for New Year's Eve and Day? Beyond avoiding a possible hangover, getting to and from the party is the toughest challenge.

Before and after New Year's Eve, metro area transit providers are stepping up with more service between New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

In addition to avoiding traffic, increased transport service enables revelers to avoid driving when buzzed or intoxicated. According to State Police figures, eight individuals died in fatal crashes over the New Year's holiday in 2021–2022.

The Routs of The Buses

The Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex, Montclair-Boonton, and Port Jervis Lines will offer additional service in the afternoon and evening on New Year's Eve, Saturday, December 31, in addition to NJ Transit trains operating on a usual weekend schedule.

Riders should utilize the free NJ Transit mobile app's journey planner and station-to-station tool to locate such trains and purchase tickets.

On December 31, buses will operate on a Saturday schedule. Up until around two in the morning, extra bus service will be offered to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

Various locations in the Midtown Manhattan terminal will serve as the departure points for some flights. To view the schedule and assigned departure gates, go to the Bus Holiday Service Guide website.

Timing and Locations

Additional late-night trains will run on all rail lines on January 1st, with the exception of the Atlantic City Line.

Through the early morning hours, additional trains will leave from Penn Station New York, Hoboken, and Trenton, with connecting trains departing from Newark Broad Street, Summit, and Long Branch.

All night long, Raritan Valley Line service departs from New York. There are cancellations and late trains in place of many trains that usually run between midnight and 1:30 a.m.

Trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule after 6 a.m.

