New York City, NY

Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's Eve

Abdul Ghani

Have any celebrations planned for New Year's Eve and Day? Beyond avoiding a possible hangover, getting to and from the party is the toughest challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6VgJ_0jzW10Fo00
New Year's Eve In NYC.Photo bystefznonUnsplash

Before and after New Year's Eve, metro area transit providers are stepping up with more service between New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

In addition to avoiding traffic, increased transport service enables revelers to avoid driving when buzzed or intoxicated. According to State Police figures, eight individuals died in fatal crashes over the New Year's holiday in 2021–2022.

The Routs of The Buses

The Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex, Montclair-Boonton, and Port Jervis Lines will offer additional service in the afternoon and evening on New Year's Eve, Saturday, December 31, in addition to NJ Transit trains operating on a usual weekend schedule.

Riders should utilize the free NJ Transit mobile app's journey planner and station-to-station tool to locate such trains and purchase tickets.

On December 31, buses will operate on a Saturday schedule. Up until around two in the morning, extra bus service will be offered to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

Various locations in the Midtown Manhattan terminal will serve as the departure points for some flights. To view the schedule and assigned departure gates, go to the Bus Holiday Service Guide website.

Timing and Locations

Additional late-night trains will run on all rail lines on January 1st, with the exception of the Atlantic City Line.

Through the early morning hours, additional trains will leave from Penn Station New York, Hoboken, and Trenton, with connecting trains departing from Newark Broad Street, Summit, and Long Branch.

All night long, Raritan Valley Line service departs from New York. There are cancellations and late trains in place of many trains that usually run between midnight and 1:30 a.m.

Trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule after 6 a.m.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NYC# New Year Eve# Happy New Year# New Year NYC# New York City

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
4439 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

Kathy Hochul To Build The 800K Housing Units To Solve New York State's Housing Problem

In her next State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul promised to build 800,000 additional housing units over the following ten years. Turkish Cultural Center Dinner.Photo byKathy Hochul From Flickr.

Read full story
26 comments
Brooklyn, NY

First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn

In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

Labor Department To Mail Tax Form 1099-G To New York Residents

According to the state Department of Labor, recipients of unemployment insurance payments in 2022 can anticipate receiving their tax statements in the mail by the end of January.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The Strike

One of the eight hospitals in New York City where nurses are threatening to strike has reached an agreement with the union. Nurses on Strike.Photo byEhimetalor Akhere UnuabonaonUnsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

NY Pay Raise Made New York Lawmakers Best Paid In The Nation

A bill signed on Saturday has made New York state legislators the highest paid in the country just in time for the New Year. New York Assembly Chamber.Photo bywadester16 From Flickr.

Read full story
24 comments

Kathy Hochul Becomes The 1st Woman Governor Inaugurated In NY State

Kathy Hochul, the first woman to be elected governor of New York, was sworn in on Sunday to begin her first elected term in office. NY Governor Kathy Hochul.Photo byEMILY's List From Flickr.

Read full story
5 comments

NY Governor Kathy Hochul Approves Pay Raise For New York Lawmakers

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York handed state legislators a $32,000 pay hike just 45 minutes before the year 2023 began. NY Governor Kathy Hochul.Photo byNew York National Guard From Flickr.

Read full story
29 comments
Manhattan, NY

New York's First Legal Weed Dispensary: Products And Prices At Housing Works Cannabis

On Thursday, the state's first legal marijuana shop opened its doors, and more than 2,000 customers were anticipated to make the first legal purchases. First legal weed dispensary in New York.Photo byBudding .onUnsplash.

Read full story

New York Becomes The First State To Pass The Digital Fair Repair Act

The Digital Fair Repair Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of the year, making New York the first state in the US to guarantee the right to repair and defend consumers from anticompetitive attempts to restrict the repair of electronic devices.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9

The strike, which is expected to start on January 9 unless a contract agreement can be reached before then, is anticipated to involve some 16,000 nurses. NYC Nurses Plan To Strike.Photo byEhimetalor Akhere UnuabonaonUnsplash.

Read full story
19 comments

After a Long Fight With US Congress, Donald Trump's Tax Returns Are Released

Democrats in Congress waged a year-long investigation into former business magnate Donald Trump's financial status, which came to an end on Friday. Donald Trump Tax Information Release.Photo byJon TysononUnsplash.

Read full story
17 comments
New York City, NY

The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On Thursday

On Thursday, the state of New York will formally legalize the sale of marijuana, and the first dispensary in New York City is scheduled to conduct its first transaction. New York First Legal Weed Dispensary.Photo byFreezeTimeDigital From Flickr.

Read full story
9 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Resident Becomes One Billionth MTA Passenger of 2022

Many New Yorkers probably feel as though they have taken the subway billions of times. The MTA celebrated its one billionth customer on Tuesday. MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber recognizes Bronx resident Sasha Salazar as the one billionth subway rider of 2022.Photo byMTA Creative Commons.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife Attack

A good Samaritan who suffered cuts while attempting to thwart a subway knife attack in Manhattan last month was recognized Tuesday night. Eric Adams and art teacher John Catania.Photo byHall, Public License, Creative Commons.

Read full story
3 comments
Buffalo, NY

Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are Suffering

Buffalo, which is still working to recover from a historic snowfall that killed at least 28 people, left others stranded in automobiles for days and shut down the airport, braced for more snow on Tuesday.

Read full story
1 comments

Winter Storm Causes At Least 26 Deaths And Leaves a Quarter Million People Without Power

According to CNN, a nearly week-long winter storm that has been battering parts of the US has brought blizzards, floods, and dangerously low temperatures, as well as leaving more than 250,000 people without power on Christmas Day.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter Storms

Numerous coastal villages in New York received urgent aid requests Friday morning due to flooding brought on by the winter storm. In Howard Beach, Queens, the NYPD requested a Level 3 mobilization to assist locals with traffic issues.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

New York Overdose Prevention Centers Have Saved Hundreds of Lives

It is unique to this city in the county; it provides safe locations where individuals can use illicit substances in order to reduce overdose fatalities. Drug overdosing Prevention.Photo byHughes Songe From Flcikr.

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD Officer And Suspect Shot In Brooklyn, Making It The 10th Cop Shooting of The Year

On Wednesday, while responding to what they called "a family argument" at an apartment in Brooklyn, police shot an NYPD officer and a suspect. Image of the 10th cop shooting of the year.Photo byCrime Stoppers NYPD.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy