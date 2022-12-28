Bronx, NY

Bronx Resident Becomes One Billionth MTA Passenger of 2022

Abdul Ghani

Many New Yorkers probably feel as though they have taken the subway billions of times. The MTA celebrated its one billionth customer on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463ggb_0jwq27Jd00
MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber recognizes Bronx resident Sasha Salazar as the one billionth subway rider of 2022.Photo byMTA Creative Commons

Subway user Sasha Salazar stated, "'Congratulations, you're the one billionth client in the MTA,' and she wondered, "Is this for real?"

Salazar is a unique individual. By using the subway and bus one billion times in 2022, one rider on Tuesday gave the public transportation system a boost.

Thank you to everyone who has been traveling with us over the year, especially Sasha Salazar, the lucky Number of 1 Billion! Janno Lieber, the MTA chairman, stated.

Salazar was officially recognized as the billionth rider of 2022

She was detained this morning as she walked into the subway at The Bronx's 161st Street station. To see the movie Avatar, she was moving toward downtown. She also received a framed piece of subway art, a $100 transportation OMNY card, and a free membership to the Transit Museum.

"I just thought I was going to the movies when I woke up this morning, but then I saw two men and they said, "Congratulations!" I was just so stunned and shocked" explained Salazar.

One Billion Passenger Mark Is a Major Turning Point For The MTA

Since 2019, there have not been one billion rides recorded by the MTA, which counts commuters by Metrocard swipes and credit card taps. It is a major turning point for the organization, which has been having trouble drawing customers despite flextime schedules and an increase in violent crime.

As we move ahead into what we anticipate will be an even better year, Lieber called the milestone "a major milestone, a positive milestone, far better than last year, much, much better than 2020, and a sign of progress."

