NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife Attack

A good Samaritan who suffered cuts while attempting to thwart a subway knife attack in Manhattan last month was recognized Tuesday night.

John Catania, a 29-year-old art instructor in Scarsdale, received a proclamation honoring bravery from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

According to Adams, Catania exemplified kindness and the best the city has to offer. On November 22, at 10:30 p.m., a terrifying incident happened on a southbound L train close to Union Square.

28-Year-Old Suspect Attacked On Two Subway Passengers

Police claimed that the homeless 28-year-old suspect, Albert Cowan, tried to make eye contact with Diamond Phillips as they were on the subway, but she shook him off.

Eventually, the victim stood up and started to move away from him and out the door. She was then stabbed in the forehead and hand as the suspect pursued her to the subway door.

Catania then stepped in and made an effort to stop the suspect. Catania had his back and the top of his skull cut.

The 28-year-old lady and Catania were both transferred to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The Suspect May Have Spoken Something Anti-Muslim, Police

According to police, the suspect may have spoken something anti-Muslim to the victim before the attack.

The high school art instructor discussed the assault on Tuesday.

"Everyone else, I mean, sort of ran off. Who else do you work with?" stated Catania. "The issue here is just moral. It had to occur in my presence. No genuine consideration was given to it. Simply put, I had to lend a hand."

