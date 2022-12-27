Buffalo, NY

Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are Suffering

Abdul Ghani

Buffalo, which is still working to recover from a historic snowfall that killed at least 28 people, left others stranded in automobiles for days and shut down the airport, braced for more snow on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hidr2_0jvadtWf00
Record snowfall in Buffalo city.Photo bysandesh_sheth from Flickr

The second-largest city in New York, Buffalo, with approximately 275,000 residents, might receive up to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) of snow on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Although it's not as much snow as the enormous storm that began on Christmas Eve and dumped over 4 feet of snow in some locations, lead forecaster Bob Oravec warned that "any extra snowfall that Buffalo may continue to get today will be impactful."

Fatalities from other parts of the country

At least another two dozen fatalities were recorded in other parts of the country as a result of the fierce winter storm, and power outages were reported in towns from Maine to Washington state.

The corpses were discovered in snowbanks, houses, and automobiles in Buffalo. Some people died while shoveling snow, while others perished as a result of emergency personnel's delayed response to medical emergencies.

Even for a region known for having a lot of snow, County Executive Mark Poloncarz referred to the blizzard as "the worst storm perhaps in our lifetime."

People in severe conditions

In a makeshift shelter in her Buffalo living room, Trisha LoGrasso and her family were still congregated Monday. A gas leak had left her without heat, the interior temperature was 42 degrees (5.5 C), and damaged pipes had prevented her from having running water.

Gov. Kathy Hochul saw the damage in Buffalo, her hometown, and described the blizzard as "one for the ages" while President Joe Biden offered government assistance to hard-hit New York.

On Saturday, she claimed that almost all of the city's fire trucks became stranded.

Record Snowfall

The blizzard, according to Hochul, a Democrat, arrived just over a month after the area experienced another "record" snowfall. The combined snowfall from the two storms is not far from the region's average annual snowfall of 95.4 inches (242 cm).

At 10 a.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service reported that the snow total at Buffalo Niagara International Airport was 49.2 inches (1.25 meters).

According to officials, the airport will be closed until Wednesday morning. As of Tuesday morning, 8 a.m. Eastern time, 2,872 domestic and international flights within the United States had been canceled, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

