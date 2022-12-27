Winter Storm Causes At Least 26 Deaths And Leaves a Quarter Million People Without Power

Abdul Ghani

According to CNN, a nearly week-long winter storm that has been battering parts of the US has brought blizzards, floods, and dangerously low temperatures, as well as leaving more than 250,000 people without power on Christmas Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idds9_0juGi5X400
Winter Storm NYC.Photo byEddie Hales From Flickr

The eastern two-thirds of the US are experiencing bitterly low weather, with some major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast seeing their coldest Christmas in decades. Blizzard conditions are still present across the Great Lakes.

Wind chill advisories and warnings are still in effect for a substantial portion of the central and eastern US, while freeze warnings are in place for the South.

Record Low Temperatures

On Christmas Eve, New York City experienced record-low temperatures at a number of locations, including its JFK and LaGuardia airports.

According to the National Weather Service, Central Park's high temperature on December 24th was only 15 degrees, making it the second-coldest day in at least 150 years.

Since Wednesday, at least 22 fatalities have been linked to hazardous weather, and some residents in the Northeast are spending the holiday without enough heat or hot water as the extremely cold temperatures continue.

Power-outages

According to PowerOutage.us, there were 275,856 households and businesses without electrical service nationwide as of 1 a.m. ET, with many of them located in Maine and New York.

Since the storm's beginning, there have occasionally been more than one million clients without power.

Customers were encouraged to conserve energy and set temperatures lower than usual from early Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday due to capacity being strained by demand in at least 13 states in the country's eastern half.

The PJM Interconnection Warned of Rolling Blackouts

The operator, PJM Interconnection, warned rolling blackouts could occur if the demand for power exceeded 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Con Edison and Natural Grid US, two utilities in New York, both asked consumers to practice energy efficiency, citing severe weather conditions and increased energy demand on interstate pipelines bringing natural gas into the city.

The US Department of Energy, meantime, on Friday, declared an emergency due to a Texas electricity deficit, allowing the state's energy supplier to exceed environmental emission limits until energy use declines.

# NYC Winter# Winter Storm# Prolonge Winter# Power shortage# NYC Storm

