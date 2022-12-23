New York City, NY

New York Overdose Prevention Centers Have Saved Hundreds of Lives

Abdul Ghani

It is unique to this city in the county; it provides safe locations where individuals can use illicit substances in order to reduce overdose fatalities.

Drug overdosing Prevention.Photo byHughes Songe From Flcikr

Two Overdose Prevention Centers named OnPoint NYC were established in New York City a year ago, and they have already saved numerous lives. They are a contentious topic as well.

Authorities in the city believed the Washington Heights and East Harlem clinics would save lives when they announced their opening in November of last year. They had no idea how many lives would be spared in total.

The centers have seen more than 2,000 drug users thus far, and staff members have dealt with more than 600 overdoses. That is about five times as many lives saved as they had anticipated.

Centers Do Not Provide Drugs, People Bring Their Own

People bring their own medications to the centers; none are provided. However, they do offer sterile supplies and tools for checking if medications contain fentanyl.

Many illicit narcotics now contain fentanyl, and even a small amount of it can be fatal. Sam Rivera, director of OnPoint NYC, declared that he did not find it to be debatable but rather righteous.

For those who are dying, it is the proper thing to do. A drug addict called Mark told 7 On Your Side Investigates that the center had repeatedly saved his life.

Other Cities Are Also Trying To Establish Such Centers

Similar venues have failed to launch across the nation, in cities including San Francisco and Los Angeles. Its detractors have voiced worry that it would encourage users to engage in illicit conduct. At the New York City locations, such has not been demonstrated.

However, several neighborhood community organizations have voiced worries about people hanging out outside. It's the first doctor many users have seen in a long time.

One year after their debut, the centers may still be divisive, but the city's top physician supports them.

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city of New York's commissioner of health, said: "The notion that we are going to eradicate all drug usage in our nation, in the world, is a myth. We must put our attention on saving lives.

