NYPD Officer And Suspect Shot In Brooklyn, Making It The 10th Cop Shooting of The Year

On Wednesday, while responding to what they called "a family argument" at an apartment in Brooklyn, police shot an NYPD officer and a suspect.

Image of the 10th cop shooting of the year. Photo by Crime Stoppers NYPD

Around 8:30 in the morning, the 79th precinct officers were called to a building on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant in response to a report that a man was trashing the apartment's interior.

Police say that after noticing the apartment's damage when they arrived, the officers went on to arrest Raheen Joye, age 41. After a fight, Orlando Adorno, a veteran of seven years, was hit in the right foot by Joye's single shot.

The NYPD officer who shot the suspect was receiving tinnitus treatments

Officers trailed Joye on foot and in a cruiser before they finally caught up to him on Monroe Street. Officers returned fire when Joye fired two bullets at them, hitting him twice in the thigh.

Once the police had Joye under control, they arrested him and took him to a nearby hospital. The policeman who shot the suspect was receiving tinnitus treatment.

This is the 10th cop shooting this year

Officer Adorno was being driven to Kings County Hospital in the meanwhile in police car. According to Kechant Sewell, the NYPD Police Commissioner, this is the 10th cop to be shot this year.

Joye has been arrested 17 times in Georgia already, and a Troy, New York, warrant for possessing guns is still out there. During the arrest, police found a 9mm handgun on Joye.

Pat Lynch, the president of the PBA, urged all New Yorkers to thank police officers for their work this holiday season.

In order to keep repeat offenders off the streets, he urged that the criminal justice system "perform their jobs as the police department has done theirs."

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!