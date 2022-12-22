New York City, NY

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station Employee

Abdul Ghani

Authorities report that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the shootings of a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer and a gas station clerk in New York City.

Saulsbury arrest.Photo byUSMS Philadelphia

U.S. Marshals discovered Termaine Saulsbury, 39, inside an abandoned home on the 5500 block of Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia on Wednesday evening. Authorities suspect Saulsbury may have spent more than a week living in the empty home.

Saulsbury is charged with shooting Timothy McKenzie of the Philadelphia Parking Authority on November 25 in the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue.

McKenzie was wounded in the shoulder and ear, and police say that she has since been discharged from the hospital.

Camera footage made it possible to identify the victim

Police in New York City realized the suspect resembled a man sought in connection with a gas station shooting that left a worker seriously injured days earlier in The Bronx while conducting their investigation.

Authorities have released side-by-side security camera footage from both events, which both depict the suspect wearing a dark pair of slacks and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Surveillance footage of the attack

The perpetrator is shown on surveillance footage approaching the 37-year-old PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the shoulder and ear.

The PPA officer, Timothy McKenzie, who has been named, was transported to Temple University Hospital. Although he was later released, his recuperation is still ongoing.

Philadelphia police and NYPD

A Sunoco gas station employee was shot on November 22 in the Bronx, and he was identified as a person of interest in that incident. Philadelphia police and the NYPD collaborated to make the identification.

Saulsbury was identified, according to authorities, based on distinctive traits combined with vehicle information and different sites he frequently visited.

