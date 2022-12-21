A Few Homeless New Yorkers Are Moving From Subways and Public Areas To Safe Havens

As Adams ends his first year in office with yet another proposal to remove homeless New Yorkers from trains and public areas, his early vows to open new "low-barrier" shelters come into closer perspective.

There are 600 new specialized shelters for street homeless persons in New York City, but statistics indicate that few individuals are transferring from the subways to the major gathering places.



On the Port Authority floor, next to the A/C/E platform door, Douglas Springs was found Tuesday morning sitting quietly. Springs, who is homeless and stays away from local shelters, described the area as comfortable and generally quiet, despite the fact that police officers frequently warn him to move along.

He said that outreach workers frequently drop by to see how he is doing as well. He declines their offer to transport him to a shelter, saying that he won't go anywhere without a private room and a lock on the door because "there isn't a damn thing left in it."

Mayor Adams frequently praised 'extraordinary spending' on safe haven shelters

Even though city officials claim they are aware of the demand, these accommodations are difficult to find.

Mayor Eric Adams frequently praised "extraordinary spending" in Safe Haven and stabilization beds from February to April. These facilities had low barriers and no curfew in an effort to draw in residents like Springs.

These locations were promoted as a crucial component of the mayor's "Subway Safety Plan," which was introduced at the beginning of the year and dispatched teams of police and outreach workers into the subways to persuade homeless individuals to enter the refuge.

Even after 4-month only 0.3% of 83,591 homeless people, made it to shelters

Records reveal that just 0.3% of the 83,591 underground "engagements" by police and outreach teams during the first four months of Adams's strategy to get homeless New Yorkers off the trains resulted in someone checking into one of those specialized locations for street homeless New Yorkers.

According to related data cited by the Daily News on Wednesday, just over half of those who made it from the subways to those "low-barrier" shelters stayed for more than a week.

Beds for stabilization and Safe Havens are often found in hotels or standalone buildings, with Safe Havens necessitating both on-site social assistance and advance community notification. Though few offer private or semi-private quarters, both in theory offer a route to permanent housing.

