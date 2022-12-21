NYC's Worst 100 Landlords of 2022 Called Out In Annual List

A group of tenants, elected officials, and housing advocates joined public advocate Jumaane Williams as he unveiled his fourth annual list of the city's 100 most careless landlords.

NYC's 100 worst landlords. Photo by Silvia Sagone From Flickr

Williams criticized the city itself, as she has in previous years, claiming that the New York City Housing Authority tops the list as the worst landlord overall with 673,990 open work orders at NYCHA buildings, an increase of 73,510 from the previous year.

These top private offenders joined the city on the Worst Landlord Watchlist:

Jonathan Santana Brian Ritter David Tennenbaum Sima Abdavies Jacob Bistricer

NYCHA Chief Communications Officer

As the housing authority was called out without Williams "acknowledging the $40 billion needed to fix the deficiencies identified in his list," NYCHA Chief Communications Officer Barbara Brancaccio voiced frustration.

The quantity of "widespread, unchecked, repetitive infractions that have resulted in awful conditions at their sites" is what determines inclusion on Williams' annual list.

The 100 landlords on this year's list, according to the public advocate, have accrued more than 69,000 total infractions, a 30% increase from the previous year and more than in any other year.

According to Williams, it's also taking place at a time when citywide rents are skyrocketing.

Comparing to the 2021 list of NYC landlords

There is a list of the worst landlords by name as well. The top rank went to Jonathan Santana, who had an average of 2,980 open infractions across 15 properties on the watchlist.

According to Williams, he has the most violations of any landlord in the list's history. Santana has a number that is more than twice as high as that of the worst landlord in 2021.

According to a spokeswoman for the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, "enforcement action is being pursued against several of the homes on this list."

HPD frequently has to deal with addressing unsafe housing situations because it is the agency in charge of creating and maintaining NYC's affordable housing portfolio.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!