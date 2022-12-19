New York City, NY

New Yorkers Could Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Under The Climate Negligence Bill

Abdul Ghani

Soon, residents of New York may have the opportunity to sue fossil fuel companies for losses brought on by climate change.

The Climate Strike and march.Photo byMark Dixon From Flickr

As odd as it may sound for New York, which intends to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of the century, the new state measure, introduced on December 9, was motivated by oil-rich Texas and its recent abortion ban.

The law, which would enable individual citizens to sue businesses whose products—oil, gas, and coal—contribute to climate change, is thought to be the first of its kind in the United States.

The measure is being finalized while New York completes its strategy for the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which calls for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 85% from 1990 levels by 2050, along with offsets to attain carbon neutrality.

On Monday, the state's council intends to vote on its final proposal.

Government lawsuits against the fossil fuel sector

Governments have sued businesses for the consequences of climate change, but these lawsuits frequently end in failure.

ExxonMobil won its legal battle against Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, alleging that the corporation had misled investors about the dangers of climate change in 2019.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade association, and oil companies have both been the target of legal action in New York City.

At least 20 cases brought by American towns and states against fossil fuel companies were reportedly still unresolved as of August, according to PBS Frontline. Requests for a response from the American Petroleum Institute were not answered.

Published by

Abdul Ghani

