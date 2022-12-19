Hundreds of New Yorkers Gather To Light the World's Biggest Menorah, Including Eric Adams

Menorahs of all sizes were lit on the first night of Hanukkah in New York City and all throughout the nation to mark the beginning of the eight-day celebration of lights.

New York Holds The World Biggest Menorah Record. Photo by The Wisdom, under creative commons license

Gifts, songs, and food were present. But there was also alarm because the number of anti-Semitic incidents had increased.

Guinness World Records Marked It 36 Feet Tall

Many people gathered as the largest menorah in the world was lit on Sunday night just south of Central Park. According to Guinness World Records, this piece of art is 36 feet tall.

Mayor Eric Adams remarked that New York City has more Jews than any other city in the world outside of Israel to the hundreds of people in attendance at the festival of lights celebration.

Mayor Eric Adams' Speech To The Crowd

Mayor Adams brought up two recent unsolved anti-Semitic incidents in the city. A bicycle-riding individual is wanted by the police.

He is charged with assaulting a 63-year-old man in Central Park while hurling antisemitic insults at him. Police are also hunting for a group of teenagers who threatened to stun an 18-year-old in Midwood while yelling anti-Jewish slurs.

Rabbi Shmuel Butman, the director of Youth Lubavitcher activities, said to PIX11 News that antisemitism is "darkness." "You can't banish the night with a stick. Light your way through the night."

Jordan Bogen, It's not just for Jews it is for everyone

Recent anti-Semitic attacks wouldn't deter the Upper West Side Bogen Kloper family from attending this Hanukkah lighting; they have been attending for generations.

Jordan Bogen, the father, stated, "It's just fantastic. To demonstrate the spirit of New York to my children over the past 15 years. This applies to everyone, not just Jews."

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!