Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Gun Buyback Was a Huge Success Thanks to The Added Incentives

Abdul Ghani

A gathering in Brooklyn to purchase back guns was a big success! Eric Gonzalez and Keechant Sewell made the announcement that owners of assault rifles would get $500 bank cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpHbA_0jmkmAza00
Post office Courthouse.Photo byMarcos Rivera from flickr

The Bedford Stuyvesant location of the event, which took place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 574 Madison Street, was where the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office reported receiving at least 150 weapons.

The incentives provided might have played a role in the large attendance.

Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, and Keechant Sewell, the commissioner of the New York City Police Department, made the announcement that owners of assault rifles and working firearms would get a $500 bank card for each weapon and $50 for each BB gun or toy pistol.

Gun buy-back events will continue to make New York a safe place

Reduced gun ownership is the most efficient approach to lower gun crime in our city, according to Sewell.

To that end, the NYPD will continue to use every tactic at its disposal to keep New Yorkers safe, including gatherings like this one for gun buybacks.

An iPad was also given to the first 25 registrants

T-Mobile and Junior's Restaurant contributed to the devices as part of a public-private cooperation to improve safety. This year's gun buyback was the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office's third of its kind.

109 firearms in total, many of which are commonly used in street crimes, were given over in the prior two incidents.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Brooklyn gun# incentives# Brooklyn District Attorney# NYPD Commissioner# NYPD

Comments / 1

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
4296 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

New York City, NY

New York Overdose Prevention Centers Have Saved Hundreds of Lives

It is unique to this city in the county; it provides safe locations where individuals can use illicit substances in order to reduce overdose fatalities. Drug overdosing Prevention.Photo byHughes Songe From Flcikr.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD Officer And Suspect Shot In Brooklyn, Making It The 10th Cop Shooting of The Year

On Wednesday, while responding to what they called "a family argument" at an apartment in Brooklyn, police shot an NYPD officer and a suspect. Image of the 10th cop shooting of the year.Photo byCrime Stoppers NYPD.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Shooting PPA Officer and NYC Gas Station Employee

Authorities report that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the shootings of a Philadelphia Parking Authority officer and a gas station clerk in New York City. U.S. Marshals discovered Termaine Saulsbury, 39, inside an abandoned home on the 5500 block of Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia on Wednesday evening. Authorities suspect Saulsbury may have spent more than a week living in the empty home.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

A Few Homeless New Yorkers Are Moving From Subways and Public Areas To Safe Havens

As Adams ends his first year in office with yet another proposal to remove homeless New Yorkers from trains and public areas, his early vows to open new "low-barrier" shelters come into closer perspective.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC's Worst 100 Landlords of 2022 Called Out In Annual List

A group of tenants, elected officials, and housing advocates joined public advocate Jumaane Williams as he unveiled his fourth annual list of the city's 100 most careless landlords.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

MTA Agent Shoot Man After Dispute on The Subway In Brooklyn

After a quarrel on the metro, a man was shot by an on-duty collection agent, according to sources. New York City MTA.Photo byMichael Tapp From Flickr. The collection agent and his companion were working at the Atlantic Ave - Barclays Center station, taking money out of a machine.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYPD Arrested 2 Women Who Targeted NYC Council Member Erik Boettcher's Home With Anti-Gay Slurs

For criminal trespassing, two women who allegedly broke into a New York City councilman's apartment complex on Monday were issued desk appearance citations. Image of the marks by protestors, outside of the NYC council member's home.Photo byezine Creative Commons.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants Big Changes For ManFifth Avenue Corridor

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams' suggestion might release more space along Fifth Avenue, Manhattan's costly shopping district. Manhattan street with flags of different nations.Photo byrawpixel.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New Yorkers Could Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Under The Climate Negligence Bill

Soon, residents of New York may have the opportunity to sue fossil fuel companies for losses brought on by climate change. The Climate Strike and march.Photo byMark Dixon From Flickr.

Read full story
80 comments
New York City, NY

Hundreds of New Yorkers Gather To Light the World's Biggest Menorah, Including Eric Adams

Menorahs of all sizes were lit on the first night of Hanukkah in New York City and all throughout the nation to mark the beginning of the eight-day celebration of lights. New York Holds The World Biggest Menorah Record.Photo byThe Wisdom, under creative commons license.

Read full story
Fort Stewart, GA

Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a Sergeant

An Army soldier from New York City, age 28, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a sergeant at a facility in Georgia. According to a news published by Associated Press, Shay A. Wilson, an Spc from Queens, was named as the accused shooter by Fort Stewart authorities on Friday.

Read full story
9 comments

New York Governor Bans Pet Stores From Selling Cats, Dogs, and Rabbits

In an effort to stop the pipeline from puppy mills to pet stores, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Thursday prohibiting the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in retail pet stores.

Read full story
74 comments
Ooltewah, TN

2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic Access

Federal prosecutors in New York have accused two Tennessee women of illegally restricting access to abortion clinics over a period of years in a number of states. International Women's Day Strike.Photo byMolly Adams From Flickr.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx House Fire Leaves Mother And Infant In Critical Condition

On Friday morning, a fire broke out at a home in the Bronx, badly injuring a woman and child. Around six in the morning, flames started to spread inside the Morrisania home on Tinton Avenue. Gerald Richards claimed that shouting and other loud noises woke him up.

Read full story
2 comments
Manhattan, NY

Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deli

Police have watched fresh security footage of the moments just before a man was fatally shot in a Manhattan deli. The surveillance video of the incident.Photo byThe surveillance video Screenshot.

Read full story
32 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Construction Worker Dies At The Work Site

On Thursday morning, an accident at a project claimed the life of a Bronx construction worker, according to authorities. Break for the construction workers.Photo byMr Joel's Photography From Flickr.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Housing Works To Open New York's First Cannabis Store on December 29

A Gap shop once located in a Manhattan retail property at Broadway and 8th Street has been vacant since the summer of 2020, and now is reopening. Cannabis is legal in New York.Photo bySusan S. From Flickr.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming

Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.

Read full story
25 comments
New York City, NY

Adams Administration To Extend Special Education And Increase Teachers' Pay

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated on Tuesday morning that universal education for young children cannot be reached while leaving pupils with disabilities behind, citing his predecessor's grandiose promises of free preschool for all.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy