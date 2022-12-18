Brooklyn Gun Buyback Was a Huge Success Thanks to The Added Incentives

A gathering in Brooklyn to purchase back guns was a big success! Eric Gonzalez and Keechant Sewell made the announcement that owners of assault rifles would get $500 bank cards.

Post office Courthouse. Photo by Marcos Rivera from flickr

The Bedford Stuyvesant location of the event, which took place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 574 Madison Street, was where the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office reported receiving at least 150 weapons.

The incentives provided might have played a role in the large attendance.

Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, and Keechant Sewell, the commissioner of the New York City Police Department, made the announcement that owners of assault rifles and working firearms would get a $500 bank card for each weapon and $50 for each BB gun or toy pistol.

Gun buy-back events will continue to make New York a safe place

Reduced gun ownership is the most efficient approach to lower gun crime in our city, according to Sewell.

To that end, the NYPD will continue to use every tactic at its disposal to keep New Yorkers safe, including gatherings like this one for gun buybacks.

An iPad was also given to the first 25 registrants

T-Mobile and Junior's Restaurant contributed to the devices as part of a public-private cooperation to improve safety. This year's gun buyback was the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office's third of its kind.

109 firearms in total, many of which are commonly used in street crimes, were given over in the prior two incidents.

