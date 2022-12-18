Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a Sergeant

An Army soldier from New York City, age 28, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a sergeant at a facility in Georgia.

US Army Soldier Photo by @USArmy From Flickr

According to a news published by Associated Press, Shay A. Wilson, an Spc from Queens, was named as the accused shooter by Fort Stewart authorities on Friday.

In a military court, he has been accused of killing Sgt. Nathan Hillman, 30, of Plum, Pennsylvania, on Monday. Both troops were members of the 3rd Infantry Division's 2nd Brigade Combat Team. According to the court.

According to a statement from Fort Stewart, Wilson shot Hillman at the 2nd Brigade's complex of buildings with a gun he possessed privately before being taken down and detained by other soldiers.

Other information has not been made public by authorities

Wilson, a Cambria Heights resident, is still being held by the Army, and it was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak for him.

The largest Army station east of the Mississippi River is Fort Stewart, which is situated about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

This Wilson incident is not the first time that such incidents happen. Many specialists and investigative journalists are saying that Wilson may be mentally ill and have difficulties. But authorities and people with responsibilities should look out for these conditions. There is room to cure these kinds of illnesses.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!