New York Governor Bans Pet Stores From Selling Cats, Dogs, and Rabbits

In an effort to stop the pipeline from puppy mills to pet stores, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Thursday prohibiting the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in retail pet stores

Pet store ban in New York. Photo by dogPACER Treadmill From Flickr

This rule, which will go into effect in 2024 based on an agreement with the Legislature, will also let pet retailers charge shelter fees for the use of their premises for adoptions. Additionally, the new law intends to outlaw cruel pet breeders.

The law attempts to stop abusive breeders

The law attempts to stop the purchasing and selling of animals from large-scale, abusive breeders that neglect to provide them with enough veterinary care, food, or socialization.

According to Hochul's office, these animals frequently have health problems brought on by poor breeding and can cost families thousands of dollars in veterinary care.

In order to assist match New Yorkers with animals in need of homes, the legislation will continue to permit pet retailers to provide adoption programs in collaboration with animal shelters or rescue groups.

State Senator thanked Hochul for speaking in favor of devoted animals

State Senator Michael Gianaris declared, "Today is a terrific day for our four-legged companions and a huge step forward in our fight against abusive and inhumane puppy mills" (D-Queens).

"I'd want to thank Governor Hochul for speaking out in favor of the helpless, devoted animals who are members of our family and deserving of the respect we've shown them today."

