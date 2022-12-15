Housing Works To Open New York's First Cannabis Store on December 29

A Gap shop once located in a Manhattan retail property at Broadway and 8th Street has been vacant since the summer of 2020, and now is reopening.

Cannabis is legal in New York. Photo by Susan S. From Flickr

A new store is about to open, but it won't be just any store; it'll probably be the first adult-use cannabis dispensary ever to operate legally in New York City. Charles King, chief executive officer of Housing Works, which will run the dispensary and intends to open for business on December 29, stated, "It is our desire to be the first."

Along with helping the homeless and those with HIV/AIDS, Housing Works currently runs a dozen thrift stores and a bookstore in SoHo. If the first dispensaries operate in December, the state will have kept its promise to open them by year's end.

The State Granted Licenses To 26 Operators In The City

The state's Cannabis Control Board granted licenses to 26 operators with prior marijuana convictions and eight charity organizations last month, including Housing Works.

The state Dormitory Authority is assisting those independent business owners in finding retail space and setting up shops, but it has only so far located one potential site, in Harlem on 125th Street.

The First Cannabis Dispensary Location

In the meanwhile, just in the Manhattan district of Councilmember Carlina Rivera, three NGOs have determined their own places.

The first cannabis dispensaries in New York City for adult use are located in Rivera's district, which makes him happy. The neighborhood community board has given the Housing Works location high marks.

Other Groups Are In Preparation Too

Other proposed dispensaries have also run into some opposition from the local populace. STRIVE, a different group is developing a dispensary on East 3rd Street in the East Village. The Doe Fund is preparing to open a store at the intersection of Broadway and 13th Street.

All three non-profits meet the state regulators' requirements for qualification. According to Housing Works, it will offer employment and career training in the cannabis sector.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!