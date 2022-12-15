Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming

Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene.

Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.

On Tuesday, Anderson pressed for immediate repayment. Lakisha Martinez, 50, of the Rockaways, claimed that she went to the grocery store with her EBT card to buy snacks for her grandchildren and was astonished when she got to the cashier to pay. When she used her card, there was no balance.

A rise in card skimming and benefit fraud

In July, $900 was taken from Martinez's SNAP card. She uses that cash for her own support as well as the support of her four grandchildren.

Numerous calls similar to Martinez's are coming into Anderson's office, he claimed. His constituents are falling victim to "card skimming," and he is observing a concerning rise in benefits fraud.

He claims that around 2,200 families may be affected. This past fall, Anderson contacted local, state, and federal organizations in search of information. He claimed that the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is the state entity in charge (OTDA).

Anderson asked those who are experiencing similar problems with their benefits to immediately contact the police and his office for assistance.

Call Anderson's deputy chief of staff, Monet Schultz, at 917-426-6199 if you think you might be a victim. OTDA can be reached through email at Skimming@otda.ny.gov.

