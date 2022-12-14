Adams Administration To Extend Special Education And Increase Teachers' Pay

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated on Tuesday morning that universal education for young children cannot be reached while leaving pupils with disabilities behind, citing his predecessor's grandiose promises of free preschool for all.

That was the main point of discussion as he and other school authorities presented revisions to early childhood special education that they claimed would serve more pupils while enhancing the program's long-term stability and rectifying historical injustices.

The school day for these pupils will also be extended by a little over an hour to bring instruction in line with the six hours and 20 minutes general education school day in addition to adding 400 more seats by January and another 400 in the spring.

Special education instructors will also receive a sizeable wage increase that will put their remuneration in line with that of normal instructors. Special education instructors have historically been hard to retain and in short supply.

The free universal prekindergarten program in New York City is frequently cited as former mayor Bill de Blasio's greatest accomplishment.

Research has found that there aren't enough seats to completely accommodate children with impairments, despite the fact that programming has been a valuable resource for thousands of young children and their families.

The promise of universal 3-K and pre-K, according to Adams, fell short because many students with impairments were unable to enroll in the program.

However, Adams' preschool strategy is likely to leave some kids behind. The Adams administration has recently backed away from de Blasio's intention to extend free preschool to 60,000 3-year-olds by September 2023.

Adams doesn't intend to reach this goal and will utilize the federal COVID-19 relief funds earmarked for expanding 3-K elsewhere, Chalkbeat New York reported in November.

