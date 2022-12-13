FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas

Abdul Ghani

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after US prosecutors released an indictment to the Bahamian government. This was announced by the public prosecutor on Twitter. The United States is likely to seek extradition, said Bahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czwWp_0jhHDYKN00
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.Photo byWikimedia Creative Commons

Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify under oath before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. His lawyers told CNBC that the hearing would not take place. California Rep. Maxine Waters said she was surprised and disappointed that the hearing into the allegations against FTX would not be held.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, founded by Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy on November 11, 2022. The company recently posted a deficit of $8 billion. Bankman-Fried then resigned from his post as CEO. Court documents from the bankruptcy proceedings show that the company has more than one million creditors. In addition to large investors, small investors are also affected by the loss of their funds deposited with FTX.

There were multiple allegations of fraud against Sam Bankman-Fried

There are multiple allegations of fraud against FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. The focus is on trading the FTX-owned cryptocurrency FTT with the subsidiary Alameda Research. The founder of the insolvent crypto exchange had defended himself against allegations of fraud after the collapse of his company. "I've never tried to commit fraud on anyone," 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried said in late November in one of the numerous interviews he's given since the bankruptcy.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sam Bankman Fried# Bahamian government# US prosecutors# FTX founder# Cryptocurrency Frauds

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
4257 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

New York City, NY

New Yorkers Could Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Under The Climate Negligence Bill

Soon, residents of New York may have the opportunity to sue fossil fuel companies for losses brought on by climate change. The Climate Strike and march.Photo byMark Dixon From Flickr.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

Hundreds of New Yorkers Gather To Light the World's Biggest Menorah, Including Eric Adams

Menorahs of all sizes were lit on the first night of Hanukkah in New York City and all throughout the nation to mark the beginning of the eight-day celebration of lights. New York Holds The World Biggest Menorah Record.Photo byThe Wisdom, under creative commons license.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Gun Buyback Was a Huge Success Thanks to The Added Incentives

A gathering in Brooklyn to purchase back guns was a big success! Eric Gonzalez and Keechant Sewell made the announcement that owners of assault rifles would get $500 bank cards.

Read full story
Fort Stewart, GA

Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a Sergeant

An Army soldier from New York City, age 28, has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a sergeant at a facility in Georgia. According to a news published by Associated Press, Shay A. Wilson, an Spc from Queens, was named as the accused shooter by Fort Stewart authorities on Friday.

Read full story
5 comments

New York Governor Bans Pet Stores From Selling Cats, Dogs, and Rabbits

In an effort to stop the pipeline from puppy mills to pet stores, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Thursday prohibiting the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in retail pet stores.

Read full story
63 comments
Ooltewah, TN

2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic Access

Federal prosecutors in New York have accused two Tennessee women of illegally restricting access to abortion clinics over a period of years in a number of states. International Women's Day Strike.Photo byMolly Adams From Flickr.

Read full story
1 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx House Fire Leaves Mother And Infant In Critical Condition

On Friday morning, a fire broke out at a home in the Bronx, badly injuring a woman and child. Around six in the morning, flames started to spread inside the Morrisania home on Tinton Avenue. Gerald Richards claimed that shouting and other loud noises woke him up.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deli

Police have watched fresh security footage of the moments just before a man was fatally shot in a Manhattan deli. The surveillance video of the incident.Photo byThe surveillance video Screenshot.

Read full story
32 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Construction Worker Dies At The Work Site

On Thursday morning, an accident at a project claimed the life of a Bronx construction worker, according to authorities. Break for the construction workers.Photo byMr Joel's Photography From Flickr.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Housing Works To Open New York's First Cannabis Store on December 29

A Gap shop once located in a Manhattan retail property at Broadway and 8th Street has been vacant since the summer of 2020, and now is reopening. Cannabis is legal in New York.Photo bySusan S. From Flickr.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming

Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.

Read full story
25 comments
New York City, NY

Adams Administration To Extend Special Education And Increase Teachers' Pay

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated on Tuesday morning that universal education for young children cannot be reached while leaving pupils with disabilities behind, citing his predecessor's grandiose promises of free preschool for all.

Read full story

US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Weapons To Catch Up With China And Russia

The hypersonic missile built by Lockheed Martin reaches its intended target at five times the speed of sound. B-52 takes off with an underwing ARRW: three consecutive misses.Photo byMatt Williams/US Air Force.

Read full story
New York City, NY

MTA Pilot To Develop a Tool To Identify Unpleasant Odor In Elevators

The MTA is thinking about developing a new tool that may identify an unpleasant odor in elevators at subway stations. New York City Transit President Richard Davey stated the organization would be testing an odor-detection system that would send out an alert when a urine-adjacent aroma is identified during a Monday City Council hearing on subway safety. They were discussing elevator dependability and cleanliness at the time.

Read full story
Linden, NJ

New Jersey To Increase Police Presence After Violent Crime Activities

The horrific assault at the New Jersey booze store was caught on tape, and the police have now made the culprit they're looking for visible. On November 30, the assault took place at Beno's Liquor on North Wood Avenue in Linden. When purchasing alcohol, the suspect reportedly lacked sufficient funds because he began throwing huge bottles of wine at three store employees.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

A civil rights law firm files a motion opposing the NYC order on uncompensated hospitalization

On Monday, the city's plan to admit those who seem to have mental illnesses will face its first court challenge. NYC Hospitalization Law.Photo byMatt Green From Flickr. Mayor of New York City Eric Adams unveiled the contentious plan as a part of a bigger effort to treat the city's mental health. It is a component of the mayor's long-term plan to deal with "individuals with severe mental diseases," which includes "an instant transformation in how we view our commitment to those in need."

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still Wanted

As of right today, two people are being held in connection with the Brooklyn bishop robbery. Bishop in the press talk.Photo bybishop in the press talk. During a live video of his sermon on a Sunday morning in July, Bishop Lamor Whitehead was threatened with a gun. When a group of men wearing dark clothing and hoods entered the room at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, Whitehead was on stage.

Read full story
20 comments

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Announced 100-Mile Energy Transmission Project: The Smart Path Transmission

This week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on the 100 miles of current transmission lines that will be rebuilt as part of the Smart Path Transmission Project.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

New NYC Tree Maps Will Allow Citizens To Report Condition of Trees Directly To The NYC Park Employees

The 800,000 trees spread over the five boroughs are identified by unique IDs, species details, and maintenance status on the city's new tree map, which was just released. The map, which can be found on the city's Parks website, enables New Yorkers to report tree issues to park employees directly, improving efficiency and response times. Additionally, it enables locals to look up any upcoming or just finished work as well as the most recent inspection of a tree.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy