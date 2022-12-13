FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after US prosecutors released an indictment to the Bahamian government. This was announced by the public prosecutor on Twitter. The United States is likely to seek extradition, said Bahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Photo by Wikimedia Creative Commons

Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify under oath before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. His lawyers told CNBC that the hearing would not take place. California Rep. Maxine Waters said she was surprised and disappointed that the hearing into the allegations against FTX would not be held.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, founded by Bankman-Fried, filed for bankruptcy on November 11, 2022. The company recently posted a deficit of $8 billion. Bankman-Fried then resigned from his post as CEO. Court documents from the bankruptcy proceedings show that the company has more than one million creditors. In addition to large investors, small investors are also affected by the loss of their funds deposited with FTX.

There were multiple allegations of fraud against Sam Bankman-Fried

There are multiple allegations of fraud against FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. The focus is on trading the FTX-owned cryptocurrency FTT with the subsidiary Alameda Research. The founder of the insolvent crypto exchange had defended himself against allegations of fraud after the collapse of his company. "I've never tried to commit fraud on anyone," 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried said in late November in one of the numerous interviews he's given since the bankruptcy.

