MTA Pilot To Develop a Tool To Identify Unpleasant Odor In Elevators

The MTA is thinking about developing a new tool that may identify an unpleasant odor in elevators at subway stations.

NYC MTA. Photo by Pedro Baldez From Flickr

New York City Transit President Richard Davey stated the organization would be testing an odor-detection system that would send out an alert when a urine-adjacent aroma is identified during a Monday City Council hearing on subway safety. They were discussing elevator dependability and cleanliness at the time.

Davey, a former general manager at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, was referring to that organization.

The Boston Herald announced earlier this year that the MBTA would test out similar gadgets this summer. Atlanta adopted a similar approach after it had been tried there for almost ten years.

One incidence is too much, We need devices to detect the smell

The agency's "proactive" initiative, according to the transport chief, was not in response to substantial consumer complaints. He added that he hoped that by having devices detect the smell, no one would ever have to experience the offensive odor in the first place.

In the input I receive from consumers or in the data we gather, Davey stated, "I have not heard this as a huge or substantial problem. But one incidence is too many, right?

Therefore, why not, inasmuch as we can be proactive and handle this kind of concern with the technology that, we hope, works out and can notify us quickly?

No legal action led to the pilot program

The MTA declined to comment on the lawsuit, but Davey insisted that no legal action had actually led to the idea for the pilot program.

According to an MTA representative, facilities with elevators currently have scheduled cleaning at least once daily, and elevators are cleaned as needed after spills.

Davey stated that the initiative is still in its "exploratory stages" and that the agency has not yet decided on a specific business or product for it. The program might potentially be launched in 2023. The subway system's elevators' dependability was also defended by the chief of transit.

