Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still Wanted

As of right today, two people are being held in connection with the Brooklyn bishop robbery.

Bishop in the press talk. Photo by bishop in the press talk

During a live video of his sermon on a Sunday morning in July, Bishop Lamor Whitehead was threatened with a gun. When a group of men wearing dark clothing and hoods entered the room at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, Whitehead was on stage.

Say-Quan Pollack, 23, and Juwan Anderson, 23, were detained on counts of federal robbery conspiracy and possession of a handgun on Wednesday, according to the police. Bishop Whitehead told reporters that he is glad that someone has been arrested by the police and that he is eager to continue living his life.

According to the bishop they were targeting him and his wife

The men, according to the bishop, targeted him and his wife and stole jewels worth $1 million in total. United States Attorney Breon Peace said, "As charged, the defendants took weapons into a house of worship, robbing two clergy members, and terrorizing the congregation in the process.

Those attending Whitehead's church service and viewing the Livestream were shocked by how blatant the robbery was. The heist squad we observed was "extremely, very violent," according to NYPD Inspector Nicholas Fiore. "That's a really brutal robbery, with no respect for anyone else, in the middle of the crowd, holding a youngster at gunpoint."

The third guy involved in the robbery is still wanted

The lawsuit brought to light Whitehead's ability to steal jewellery valued at a million dollars, which he justified. He asserts that he is unrelated to the two accused. According to the NY Times.

He has several questions for them, one of which is why they didn't attack him when he was wearing the jewellery out in public instead of choosing to terrorise his family if they wanted the jewellery.

Both suspects entered a not-guilty plea. The million-dollar worth of jewellery was stolen, and a third guy is wanted in connection with the incident.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!