New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Announced 100-Mile Energy Transmission Project: The Smart Path Transmission

This week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on the 100 miles of current transmission lines that will be rebuilt as part of the Smart Path Transmission Project.

An overhead power line is a structure used in the transmission and distribution of electrical energy. Photo by Josep Pons i Busquet From Flickr

The main scope of work entails updating or replacing about ten substations along the project's route in the North Country and the Mohawk Valley, as well as replacing or replacing aged wood H-frames with steel poles.

The Smart Path Transmission Project, led by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), is the newest element of the VISION2030 Strategic Plan, which is focused on assisting New York State in reaching ambitious clean energy targets to have a zero-carbon emission energy system by 2040. It is anticipated to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 1.16 million tonnes.

The Smart Path Transmission

According to NYPA, the project will save northern New Yorkers more than $447 million annually and provide hundreds of employment in the renewable energy sector while it is being built. In 2025, the construction is anticipated to be finished.

The authority's current Smart Path project, which is already underway and is scheduled to be finished in 2023, and the Marcy to New Scotland Transmission Upgrade Project, which the power authority is working on with LS Power Grid New York in the Mohawk Valley and the Capital Region, are complemented and expanded by the Smart Path Transmission Project.

These investments will create a continuous 345-kilovolt transmission channel with the inclusion of the Smart Path Connect, considerably increasing the deliverability of renewable energy from northern and western regions to high-demand areas throughout the state, including New York City.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!