New NYC Tree Maps Will Allow Citizens To Report Condition of Trees Directly To The NYC Park Employees

The 800,000 trees spread over the five boroughs are identified by unique IDs, species details, and maintenance status on the city's new tree map, which was just released.

NYC Parks. Photo by Hyun Kyung Han From Flickr

The map, which can be found on the city's Parks website, enables New Yorkers to report tree issues to park employees directly, improving efficiency and response times. Additionally, it enables locals to look up any upcoming or just finished work as well as the most recent inspection of a tree.

More than 800,000 mapped trees are actively maintained by NYC Parks, including more than 150,000 trees in parks and 650,000 street trees. 209 distinct tree species have been identified among the 123,875 surveyed trees on Staten Island.

The Callery pear, which has 20,697 specimens throughout the borough, is the most prevalent species on Staten Island.

Launch of The Tree Map

The NYC Tree Map, a living treemap created by NYC Parks, features approximately 800,000 individually managed City trees, including newly mapped in-park trees with specific IDs, information about species, and maintenance status.

This allows New Yorkers to interact digitally and in real-time with all 800,000+ landscaped parks and street trees, building on Parks' previously announced Street Tree Map.

They can use it to locate each park and street tree in the city, learn about the different tree species and how each one contributes to a healthier, more resilient city, keep track of their stewardship activities, report tree conditions to Parks staff directly, and, for the first time ever, view the outcomes of any recent tree work and completed inspections.

