A 9-Foot Tall Statue of Hip-Hop Legend Biggie Smalls Raised In Downtown Brooklyn

Biggie Smalls, a late hip-hop legend, visited Brooklyn on Friday in the shape of a 9-foot statue.

B.I.G Statue. Photo by Hip Hop Legends From Reddit

The Notorious B.I.G. is still, as he would say, "spreading love, it's the Brooklyn way," years after his very early death in 1997. This time, it takes the shape of a dynamic statue.

At the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge, on the northeast corner of Prospect Street and Washington Street, a new art piece called "Sky's the Limit in the County of Kings" has lately taken over the area, according to the Brooklyn Paper.

The statue, created by local artist Sherwin Banfield to commemorate hip-50th hop's anniversary, is nine feet tall and has a crowned head of Biggie on top. The interactive art piece, which is made of steel and bronze, is decorated with neon accents, one of which is a heart that says "spread love."

The building also contains a few chosen Biggie records, and the monument itself has an audio system that plays some of the hip-hop legend's most famous songs.

Spread Love In The Brooklyn Way

Visitors and admirers will be able to experience the new public art piece through the spring of 2023. It was made possible by a partnership between the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and The Downtown Brooklyn + Dumbo Art Fund.

According to Alexandria Sica, president of DUMBO Improvement District, "many people, here is their first stop in Brooklyn and their first experience, so truly having this monument right here, greeting everyone to the city is amazing."

Up to October 2023, the statue will be visible at the intersection of Washington and Prospect streets.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Our Journalism Needs Your Support!