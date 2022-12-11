American Sports Journalist Died At Qatar World Cup During Netherlands vs. Argentina Quarterfinal Match

Abdul Ghani

Famous American journalist Grant Wahl passed away in Qatar while covering the World Cup, causing shock and grief to erupt throughout the sports community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mSJz_0je7ZWe900
Grant Wahl dies at Qatar World Cup.Photo byAP

US Soccer released a statement on its official Twitter account, saying, "The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl."

US Soccer expressed their sympathies to Wahl's wife, Celine Gounder, and other family members while praising Wahl's drive and "conviction in the power of the game to improve human rights."

On Twitter, Gounder retweeted the US Soccer statement and wrote: "I am so appreciative of the help from my husband Grant Wahl's soccer family and all of the friends who have been in touch with me tonight. I'm in full shock."

It's Unclear What Exactly Happened To Cause His Death

According to his website, Wahl had covered soccer for more than 20 years, including 11 World Cups. He wrote for Sports Illustrated for a very long time and has written two books about the game.

Just a few days before his passing on December 6, he voiced his discomfort in an edition of the podcast Futbol with Grant Wahl. He was given ibuprofen and cough medicine, and he claims to have felt better soon after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lr4ly_0je7ZWe900
American journalist Grant Wahl.Photo byAP

Wahl's Health Was Not Good

In a recent newsletter that was released on December 5, he went on to further detail the occurrence, claiming that his body had "broken down" as a result of lack of sleep, excessive levels of stress, and a demanding job.

He claimed that after suffering from a cold for ten days, it "developed into something more severe," and that he felt better after taking medication and getting some rest. Wahl tweeted about the quarterfinal game between Argentina and the Netherlands earlier on Friday.

Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, said the agency was in "close communication" with Wahl's family.

His many friends and coworkers have tributed to his life, including The National Women's Soccer League, and US Soccer also tweeted their condolences.

