Public libraries in New York City may need to make personnel, hours, branch, and programming reductions as a result of Mayor Eric Adams' proposed multi-million dollar budget cuts to the city.

City libraries could experience reductions totaling $13.6 million for the current fiscal year (ending in June 2023) and $20.5 million in each of the following three fiscal years under the administration's so-called Program to Eliminate the Gap, according to a report released on Thursday by the city comptroller.

The analysis used PEG data that was published on November 15 by the mayor's Office of Management and Budget.

Library directors contend that their organizations offer essential services, such as free books, Wi-Fi, computer access, online material, and educational programs, in 200 different parts of the city, including neglected areas.

The Committee on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations chair, Councilmember Chi Ossé, concurred.

He stated during the hearing that "we genuinely feel [the cuts] are going to impact one of the only public areas in New York City."

Public libraries may be forced to decide whether to cut hours, branches, programming or other services Marx called "foundational" for communities if the Council approves the budget proposals. Library officials said they are still calculating how precisely the proposed budget cuts would affect their services.

The Adams administration announced the cuts in September, mandating general agency spending cuts of 3% this fiscal year and 4.75% for the three following fiscal years to cover impending budget deficits.

If the suggested budget cuts are carried out, the city will save $2.5 billion over the following two years, the OMB concluded.

The Council's subsequent scheduled meetings, at which a vote on the proposals might take place, are set for December 21 and January 4. A breakdown of the proposed budget cuts for the New York Research Library and each of the city's public library systems has been added to the story.

